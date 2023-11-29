Discover the CAD Fintech(CAD) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM , the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CAD Fintech on its platform in the main zone and the CAD/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-11-18 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit CAD for trading since 2023-11-18 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for CAD will be available at 2023-11-25 08:00 (UTC)





About CAD

CAD is an ARC-20 token deployed on the AIA blockchain with a total max supply of 300 million tokens. The CAD token emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of real estate cryptocurrencies, spearheading the convergence of traditional real estate markets and blockchain technology. Conceived in 2019 and headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, CAD's genesis stems from a concerted effort spanning years, drawing upon multifaceted expertise across finance, real estate, cryptography, and digital currency sectors.The token was deployed to create a decentralized real estate investment platform within Turkey, fostering real estate digitization through crypto technology and globalizing real estate tokenization. By bridging the gap between crypto-digital assets and tangible real-world assets, CAD strives to cultivate a transparent, accessible, and cost-effective investment milieu within the real estate industry.

By tokenizing real estate assets as tradable digital entities purchasable with cryptocurrencies, CAD amplifies investment vistas while democratically opening the gates to the real estate market. The resulting high liquidity of real estate assets, rendered tradable and transferable, not only broadens investment horizons but also augments engagement and accessibility within the real estate domain. CAD's ecosystem also operates on a bedrock of smart contracts, ensuring automatic execution of transactions while fortifying their security and reliability through the immutability of blockchain technology.

Beyond its asset tokenization and trading platform, CAD also pioneers a real estate investment fund under seasoned management. This avenue offers users indirect access to lucrative real estate projects, enabling investors to partake in project proceeds without the burden of direct project management. This bifurcated approach furnishes investors with a diverse and convenient portfolio, intertwining CAD's token transactions with investment fund opportunities.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , exuded palpable enthusiasm and confidence when discussing the recent listing of the CAD token on their platform. In a statement resonating with conviction and optimism, Warin emphasized, "We are thrilled to announce the listing of the CAD token on XT.com , marking a pivotal moment in our commitment to fostering innovative investment avenues within the cryptocurrency realm."

About CAD Fintech

CAD Fintech, the brainchild behind the CAD token, stands as a pivotal force reshaping the landscape of real estate investments through its groundbreaking project initiatives. Imbued with a vision crafted against the backdrop of Turkey's flourishing post-epidemic real estate industry, CAD Fintech envisions a future where the real estate arena transcends the exclusive purview of mammoth investment entities.

CAD Fintech aims to leverage blockchain technology's inherent virtues to forge a secure, decentralized platform catering to real estate developers, ordinary investors, and decentralized institutions. The bedrock of this vision pivots on the digitization of real estate and the proliferation of real estate certificates and NFTs, extending an unprecedented value proposition to global users, effectively rendering real estate investment a universal aspiration. Bolstered by a seasoned team comprising more than 100 experts spanning in finance, technology, and real estate domains, along with the company's adeptness in market trend anticipation, coupled with astute investment interventions, has propelled CAD Fintech to amass and manage an impressive array of real estate resources. Having over 1,000 sets of real estate assets covering a staggering 100,000 square meters, CAD Fintech stands as a formidable force, deftly investing in and overseeing 34 real estate development projects, encompassing diverse commercial, residential, and office properties across Turkey.

In tandem with its substantive real estate holdings, CAD Fintech has forged robust partnerships with prominent traditional developers and property magnates, ensuring seamless project execution and project quality assurance. The company's standardized investment management protocols, tailored to facilitate seamless trading of CAD token certificates for real estate assets using cryptocurrencies, bolster global liquidity, transparency, and efficiency. Rigorous asset management strategies and precise risk controls both underpin CAD Fintech's operational modus operandi, ensuring optimal management of a vast real estate portfolio while maximizing investor returns. This synthesis of comprehensive market insight, along with strategic alliances, and meticulous project management catapults CAD Fintech as an avant-garde powerhouse revolutionizing the future of real estate investment.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

