Monroe County Community School Corporation Utilizes Renewable Technology for Electric Buses

Bloomington, IN, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe County Community School Corporation (MCCSC) is proving to be a leader in renewable energy technology with the completion of the first phase of its energy efficiency project in partnership with Veregy. MCCSC unveiled a brand-new solar bus canopy at their ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month. This canopy, sized at 660 kW and consisting of over 654 panels, is just one portion of the first round of solar installations across the district, which also included rooftop solar at the Transportation Center and Administration Building.

In addition to solar energy, MCCSC incorporated electric vehicle chargers to charge 40 electric school buses. Partnering solar and renewable energy technology with electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a way for MCCSC to offset the potential rise in electric rates that comes with charging a fleet of electric school buses.

Embracing renewable technology is something Monroe County Community School Corporation is passionate about. “This project matters to MCCSC because we live in a community that already has electrification of city buses and is already doing solar projects,” says Director of Business Operations, John Kenny. “We feel like we’re a part of our community by going for a bus fleet that eventually will be all-electric and building out our solar footprint in all the district’s buildings.”

“I think this partnership with Veregy is important because our community has a large commitment to quality of life, and as part of the quality of life, it’s also a commitment to the environment,” said Dr. Jeff Hauswald, Superintendent of MCCSC. “We know that by focusing on renewable energy, by focusing on electric buses, and by focusing on the intentional design of the spaces in which we live, we’re creating a better and healthier environment for our students, our families, and our staff members.”

With the inclusion of additional electric buses by early 2024, MCCSC will have a fleet of over 28 fully functional electric buses – the most in any K-12 district in the state of Indiana.

Throughout the project installation process, the Veregy team worked closely with MCCSC to avoid disruptions to current bus schedules and daily routes during construction.

After the successful implementation of this first project, MCCSC has already begun planning for another solar canopy at the Transportation Center with additional electric vehicle chargers, as well as the incorporation of solar energy at several schools throughout the district. Once complete, this energy efficiency project with Veregy will help MCCSC to reduce their utility spend by saving over $22.4 million for the district over the next 25 years. With these savings, the district will free up more funding in their operational budget, allowing this money to be directed back into the classroom and back to the students.

“Monroe County Community School Corporation continues its strong history of community leadership by melding concerns for a clean environment with the need for prudent investment in alternative energy-saving solutions,” says Craig Martin, Veregy Account Executive. “This project is fiscally responsible and will provide a clean energy alternative for years to come.”

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-Accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. They provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce their clients' energy and operating costs through the implementation of energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.