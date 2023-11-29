Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Continues Smokin’ Expansion in Toronto

Dallas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will continue to expand their fast-growing Canadian development alongside one of their own.

The Texas-style barbecue brand is thriving North of the border and are thrilled to continue building the successful partnership with existing Dickey’s Owner/Operator, Muhammad Faisal. While currently operating Dickey’s locations in the Toronto area and having great success, Muhammad and his family have decided to explore a deeper relationship with the popular barbecue concept.

When asked about the development plans, Muhammad said, “We want to accelerate our Dickey's Franchise ownership through greater Toronto, and we are thrilled to enter the next chapter of our journey with Dickey's! It's a partnership fueled by our dedication to delivering unique, high-quality food in a fast-casual environment, in the fast-paced Canadian landscape, alongside this esteemed North American brand known for its smoked barbecue concept. We look forward to building out over 30 locations across Greater Toronto and we are confident with our team and Dickeys.”

"We started at a responsible pace with Muhammad to ensure he felt comfortable with a bespoke development plan,” says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “It soon became evident to Muhammad that he had the capacity and infrastructure to do more than he had originally planned. We sat down, agreed to modify his existing development, only to receive a request three months later for additional locations. We are mapping out Toronto and beyond and look forward to what the near future holds for this fantastic partnership.”

Dickeys continues to expand their brand’s presence across the globe with over 700 barbecue restaurants, across all brands, worldwide.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

