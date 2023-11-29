Cytokinetics Announces Five Presentations at the 34th International Symposium on ALS/MND

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced five presentations at the 34th International Symposium on ALS/MND taking place in Basel, Switzerland and online from December 6, 2023 - December 8, 2023.



Oral Presentations

Title: Site and Participant Perspectives on Participating in an ALS Trial Designed to Reduce Burden: COURAGE-ALS

Presenter: Stacy Rudnicki, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Research and Therapeutic Area Lead, Neuromuscular, Cytokinetics

Date: December 6, 2023

Session Title: Session 3B: Technology and Telemedicine

Session Time: 3:15-3:30 PM CET

Location: Singapore

Title: COURAGE-ALS: Results of the Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in ALS

Presenter: Jeremy M. Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology, Barrow Neurological Institute, University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix

Date: December 7, 2023

Session Title: Session 6B: Clinical Trials

Session Time: 10:30-10:50 AM CET

Location: Singapore

Poster Presentations

Title: Plasma Neurofilament Analysis in VITALITY-ALS: Analysis at Baseline, Longitudinal, and by Rate of Disease Progression

Presenter: Tyrell Simpkins, D.O., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Clinical Research Neuromuscular, Cytokinetics

Date: December 6, 2023

Session Title: Theme 10 – Disease Stratification and Phenotyping of Patient

Poster Number: DSP-08

Session Time: 6:45-7:45 PM CET

Location: Event Halle

Title: Hospitalizations in COURAGE-ALS and Their Relationship to ALS

Presenter: Stacy Rudnicki, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Research and Therapeutic Area Lead, Neuromuscular, Cytokinetics

Date: December 7, 2023

Session Title: Theme 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design

Poster Number: CLT-20

Session Time: 5:45-6:45 PM CET

Location: Event Halle

Title: Investigating Geographical Differences in Time from ALS Symptom Onset to Key Disease Milestones: Data from a Real-World Survey

Presenter: Paulos Gebrehiwet, Ph.D., M.S., Manager, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Cytokinetics

Date: December 7, 2023

Session Title: Theme 12 – Clinical Management and Support

Poster Number: CMS-53

Session Time: 5:45-6:45 PM CET

Location: Event Halle

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of three Phase 3 clinical trials: SEQUOIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, and CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential benefits of reldesemtiv, including its ability to provide a survival benefit to any person with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities; the timing of enrollment of patients in Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ clinical trials; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed; Cytokinetics’ drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ or its partners’ ability to conduct clinical trials; and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Astellas’ decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for reldesemtiv; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target; and risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from its partners, including milestones and royalties on future potential product sales under Cytokinetics’ collaboration agreements with such partners. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(415) 290-7757