Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030 - Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities

Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) is a crucial component of contemporary data management, and its market displays notable trends and insights. Cloud deployment models are gaining rapid traction within the EMM sector, driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Metadata management tools hold a prominent position in the market, playing a pivotal role in EMM adoption.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry stands out as a dominant force in the EMM market, owing to its data-intensive nature and the necessity for data precision and compliance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of robust data management, including metadata, during crisis situations. The EMM market is competitive, featuring various players contributing to its growth and evolution, including strong, active, niche, and trivial participants. Overall, EMM remains a crucial aspect of modern data management, continually evolving to meet the expanding needs of organizations

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR

While developed regions such as North America and Europe command substantial market shares, the Asia-Pacific region exhibits significant growth potential, thanks to the increasing focus on digital transformation initiatives.



The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 521 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Metadata Management Market

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Create the Need for Enterprise Metadata Management

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Metadata Management

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market

Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance

New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for Enterprises

Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata

Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management

AI for Easier Creation of Metadata

Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management

Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access

Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics

Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog

Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for Enterprise Metadata Management

Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven Business Functions

Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata Management

Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata

Metadata for New Semantics and Practices

Centralization of Metadata

Managing Metadata on New Platforms

Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth

