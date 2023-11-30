Atlas Air Takes Delivery of New Boeing 777 Freighter

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 Freighter, which it will operate on behalf of its customer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, as part of a previously announced long-term ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) agreement .

This is the third of four Boeing 777 Freighters that Atlas Air will operate for MSC, which will complement the existing weekly service and add an additional route from Hong Kong (HKG) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). The fourth aircraft is expected to be delivered later this year.

“The delivery of this new 777 Freighter is a proud moment for Atlas and testament to our long-term strategic partnership with MSC,” said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability, Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are proud to support the ongoing expansion of MSC’s air cargo solution by providing additional speed, flexibility and reliability to their existing network. We look forward to this third 777 Freighter entering into service for MSC, and will welcome the arrival of the fourth later this year.”

“This latest 777 Freighter delivery accounts for a strategic addition to our MSC Air Cargo fleet, enabling us to address the market's constantly changing demands and reinforcing our commitment to enhancing trade connections for our clients. We are driven by innovation and bound to keeping up with digital transformation while offering air freight of top-quality services worldwide,” said Jannie Davel, Senior Vice President, Air Cargo, MSC.

MSC enters the air cargo industry with the longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter flying, known for its high reliability, fuel efficiency and lower maintenance and operating costs. The 777 Freighter has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) and a maximum structural payload of 235,900 pounds (107 tonnes). The 777 Freighter also meets quota count standards for maximum accessibility to noise‑sensitive airports around the globe.

About MSC:

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 180,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.



About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 Freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.