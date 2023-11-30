Organic Chemicals Market to Surpass USD 21.04 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products and Advancements in Bio-based Feedstocks | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Chemicals Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 11.88 billion in 2022. It is projected to attain USD 21.04 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Organic chemicals form a diverse and integral category within the realm of chemistry, representing compounds that contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other elements. These compounds play a pivotal role in various industries, showcasing a broad spectrum of applications ranging from pharmaceuticals and agriculture to plastics and textiles.

Market Analysis

As global awareness of environmental issues grows, there is a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Organic chemicals, with their potential for renewable sourcing and biodegradability, are positioned to meet this demand. Ongoing research and technological advancements in the use of bio-based feedstocks for organic chemical production contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing process. The pharmaceutical sector's continuous expansion, driven by an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, fuels the demand for organic chemicals as essential components in drug development. The increasing use of specialty chemicals, including high-performance polymers and fine chemicals, in various industries further propels the organic chemicals market forward. Advances in chemical synthesis techniques, including catalysis and process optimization, enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of organic chemical production, stimulating market growth.

Organic Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.88 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 21.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Emergence of organic chemicals with a biobased basis Market Segments By Source (Natural, Synthetic)

By Product Types (Acetic acid, Ethyl alcohol, Methanol, Formaldehyde, Aldehydes, Citric acid, Ketones, Aliphatic, Polymers, Amides, Others)

By End Use Industries (Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Agrochemicals, Plastics and polymers, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Others) Major Market Players BASF SE, Ineos, Reliance Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Eastman Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, PPG Industries, Sinopec, ExxonMobil, AkzoNobel, The Dow Company and LyondellBasell Industries and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Organic Chemicals Market Study

Acetic acid, a vital organic compound, has garnered substantial attention within the market. Widely used in industries such as textiles, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, acetic acid serves as a versatile building block for various chemical processes. Its demand is propelled by the growing textile and packaging industries, where acetic acid plays a pivotal role in the production of fibers and plastics.

The pharmaceuticals segment stands out as a powerhouse within the organic chemicals market, with its influence extending beyond medicinal products. The synthesis of pharmaceutical compounds involves intricate chemical processes, where various organic chemicals play a crucial role.

Recent Developments

Organic Harvest has recently launched a stunning array of makeup products, elevating its commitment to organic and sustainable beauty solutions. This strategic expansion marks a significant step for the brand, known for its dedication to delivering cruelty-free and environmentally conscious skincare options.

Yagi, a pioneering force in the textile industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking system named Cotton iD, aiming to revolutionize the traceability of organic cotton. This innovative solution marks a significant leap forward in the industry's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and sustainability in the sourcing of raw materials.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The organic chemicals market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a combination of various factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as consumers and industries alike are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of chemical manufacturing. The growing emphasis on green chemistry and the development of bio-based organic chemicals have created new opportunities within the market. Additionally, stringent government regulations promoting the use of organic chemicals in various applications, such as agriculture and healthcare, contribute to the market's positive momentum. However, despite these drivers, the industry faces notable restraints. The volatility in raw material prices, especially for feedstocks like crude oil, significantly impacts production costs for organic chemicals. Fluctuating prices can lead to profit margin pressures and impact the overall competitiveness of market players.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the organic chemicals market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly alternatives. Stringent regulations and a growing awareness of the environmental impact of conventional chemicals are driving manufacturers to adopt organic and bio-based solutions. Europe has long been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, and this commitment extends to the organic chemicals sector. The European Union's stringent regulations on chemical production and usage have propelled the adoption of organic chemicals. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a powerhouse in the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. Countries like China and India are witnessing robust demand for organic chemicals across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles.

Impact of Recession

The organic chemicals industry relies heavily on intricate supply chains. Disruptions caused by the recession, such as transportation challenges and raw material shortages, have added complexities to the manufacturing processes. Despite the challenges posed by the recession, the organic chemicals market has exhibited commendable resilience. This resilience is attributed to the sector's ability to adapt swiftly to changing circumstances. Companies within the industry have implemented innovative strategies, such as diversifying product portfolios, optimizing production processes, and exploring new markets, to mitigate the impact of economic uncertainties.

