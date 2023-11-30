Organic Chemicals Market to Surpass USD 21.04 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products and Advancements in Bio-based Feedstocks | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Chemicals Market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 11.88 billion in 2022. It is projected to attain USD 21.04 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview
Organic chemicals form a diverse and integral category within the realm of chemistry, representing compounds that contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other elements. These compounds play a pivotal role in various industries, showcasing a broad spectrum of applications ranging from pharmaceuticals and agriculture to plastics and textiles.
Market Analysis
As global awareness of environmental issues grows, there is a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Organic chemicals, with their potential for renewable sourcing and biodegradability, are positioned to meet this demand. Ongoing research and technological advancements in the use of bio-based feedstocks for organic chemical production contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing process. The pharmaceutical sector's continuous expansion, driven by an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, fuels the demand for organic chemicals as essential components in drug development. The increasing use of specialty chemicals, including high-performance polymers and fine chemicals, in various industries further propels the organic chemicals market forward. Advances in chemical synthesis techniques, including catalysis and process optimization, enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of organic chemical production, stimulating market growth.
Organic Chemicals Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 11.88 billion
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 21.04 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.4% by 2023-2030
|Market Opportunity
|
|Market Segments
|
|Major Market Players
|BASF SE, Ineos, Reliance Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Eastman Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, PPG Industries, Sinopec, ExxonMobil, AkzoNobel, The Dow Company and LyondellBasell Industries and other key players.
Key Takeaway from Organic Chemicals Market Study
- Acetic acid, a vital organic compound, has garnered substantial attention within the market. Widely used in industries such as textiles, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, acetic acid serves as a versatile building block for various chemical processes. Its demand is propelled by the growing textile and packaging industries, where acetic acid plays a pivotal role in the production of fibers and plastics.
- The pharmaceuticals segment stands out as a powerhouse within the organic chemicals market, with its influence extending beyond medicinal products. The synthesis of pharmaceutical compounds involves intricate chemical processes, where various organic chemicals play a crucial role.
Recent Developments
- Organic Harvest has recently launched a stunning array of makeup products, elevating its commitment to organic and sustainable beauty solutions. This strategic expansion marks a significant step for the brand, known for its dedication to delivering cruelty-free and environmentally conscious skincare options.
- Yagi, a pioneering force in the textile industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking system named Cotton iD, aiming to revolutionize the traceability of organic cotton. This innovative solution marks a significant leap forward in the industry's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and sustainability in the sourcing of raw materials.
Market Dynamics Analysis
The organic chemicals market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a combination of various factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as consumers and industries alike are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of chemical manufacturing. The growing emphasis on green chemistry and the development of bio-based organic chemicals have created new opportunities within the market. Additionally, stringent government regulations promoting the use of organic chemicals in various applications, such as agriculture and healthcare, contribute to the market's positive momentum. However, despite these drivers, the industry faces notable restraints. The volatility in raw material prices, especially for feedstocks like crude oil, significantly impacts production costs for organic chemicals. Fluctuating prices can lead to profit margin pressures and impact the overall competitiveness of market players.
Key Regional Developments
In North America, the organic chemicals market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly alternatives. Stringent regulations and a growing awareness of the environmental impact of conventional chemicals are driving manufacturers to adopt organic and bio-based solutions. Europe has long been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, and this commitment extends to the organic chemicals sector. The European Union's stringent regulations on chemical production and usage have propelled the adoption of organic chemicals. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a powerhouse in the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. Countries like China and India are witnessing robust demand for organic chemicals across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles.
Impact of Recession
The organic chemicals industry relies heavily on intricate supply chains. Disruptions caused by the recession, such as transportation challenges and raw material shortages, have added complexities to the manufacturing processes. Despite the challenges posed by the recession, the organic chemicals market has exhibited commendable resilience. This resilience is attributed to the sector's ability to adapt swiftly to changing circumstances. Companies within the industry have implemented innovative strategies, such as diversifying product portfolios, optimizing production processes, and exploring new markets, to mitigate the impact of economic uncertainties.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8.Organic Chemicals Market Segment, By Source
8.1 Natural
8.2 Synthetic
9.Organic Chemicals Market Segment, By Product Types
9.1 Acetic acid
9.2 Ethyl alcohol
9.3 Methanol
9.4 Formaldehyde
9.5 Aldehydes
9.6 Citric acid
9.7 Ketones
9.8 Aliphatic
9.9 Polymers
9.10 Amides
9.11 Others
10.Organic Chemicals Market Segment, By End Use Industries
10.1 Pharmaceuticals
10.2 Pesticides
10.3 Agrochemicals
10.4 Plastics and polymers
10.5 Cosmetics
10.6 Food & Beverages
10.7 Others
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.5 USA
11.2.6 Canada
11.2.7 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Eastern Europe
11.3.1.5 Poland
11.3.1.6 Romania
11.3.1.7 Turkey
11.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe
11.3.2 Western Europe
11.3.2.4 Germany
11.3.2.5 France
11.3.2.6 UK
11.3.2.7 Italy
11.3.2.8 Spain
11.3.2.9 Netherlands
11.3.2.10 Switzerland
11.3.2.11 Austria
11.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.5 China
11.4.6 India
11.4.7 Japan
11.4.8 South Korea
11.4.9 Vietnam
11.4.10 Singapore
11.4.11 Australia
11.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.1.5 UAE
11.5.1.6 Egypt
11.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.8 Qatar
11.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.5.2.5 Nigeria
11.5.2.6 South Africa
11.5.2.7 Rest of Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.5 Brazil
11.6.6 Argentina
11.6.7 Colombia
11.6.8 Rest of Latin America
12. Company Profile
12.1 Ineos, Reliance Industries
12.1.1 Financial
12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.4 The SNS view
12.2 BASF SE
12.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.4 Cargill
12.5 Eastman Chemical Company
12.6 AkzoNobel
12.7 Royal Dutch Shell
12.8 PPG Industries
12.9 Sinopec, ExxonMobil
12.10 The Dow Company
12.11 LyondellBasell Industries
13.Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmark
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14. Conclusion
