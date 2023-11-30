Artelo Biosciences to Present Important New Preclinical Data on ART12.11 at the 4th Annual Med-Cannabis 2023 Conference in Germany

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced George Warren, PhD., Principal Scientist at Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting new preclinical data on ART12.11, the Company’s proprietary cocrystal of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetremethylpyrazine (TMP), at the 4th Annual Med-Cannabis 2023 conference being held December 4-5, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.



“We are pleased to be presenting important new preclinical data at this international event,” commented Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “Cocrystalization is a validated pharmaceutical method for improving a drug’s physiochemical properties and we believe this preclinical data further demonstrates the potential of ART12.11 to be a market leading treatment for anxiety and other areas where CBD has demonstrated clinical benefit.”

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is a proprietary cocrystal composition of cannabidiol (CBD). It is isolated as a single crystalline form that offers biopharmaceutic advantages over compositions of CBD that exhibit solid polymorphism (i.e., the ability to manifest different forms). Preclinical studies of ART12.11 have exhibited superior pharmacokinetics and improved efficacy compared to other forms of CBD. With superior pharmaceutical properties and preclinical results, Artelo believes a more consistent and improved bioavailability profile may ultimately lead to improved safety and efficacy in humans, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

