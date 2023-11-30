VALOE EXTENDS THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND 1/2023

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2023 at 16.15 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 29 December 2023 at 6.00 pm.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.