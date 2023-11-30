Holiday trains support Northern Maine charities 

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maine Northern Railway and Irving Woodlands, LLC are partnering with Kiwanis, the Homeless Services of Aroostook and Aroostook County Action Plan (ACAP) to offer the ‘Believe in Wishes’ Holiday Train in Presque Isle, Maine.



Maine Northern Railway trains adorned with holiday décor and featuring familiar holiday characters will depart from 399 Main Street, beside the city parking lot, on Saturday, December 2 at 10 AM with a second run leaving at 12:30 PM. All funds raised will go to Kiwanis and Homeless Services of Aroostook.

“Aroostook County is home to so many of our employees and their families,” says Jim Irving, Co-CEO of Maine Northern Railway and Irving Woodlands, LLC. “We’re happy to work with our partners to offer this special holiday event to the community and support charitable organizations who help others every day.”

While the trains and staff were donated by Maine Northern Railway, the charities took on all other aspects of hosting the community events, including ticket sales. Tickets sold out in less than 48 hours.

“Homeless Services of Aroostook was honored to be asked to host the train ride,” says Kari Bradstreet, Executive Director at Homeless Services of Aroostook. “It is a magical time of year, and this opportunity allows us to breathe some holiday thanks into the community that graciously supports us all through the year.”

The Railway will also offer a holiday ride for employees and their families in December, and the company will make a donation to Aroostook County Action Plan (ACPA) on behalf of all those participating.

“The interest we’re seeing from employees and the community shows how much this event was missed during the pandemic,” said Ian Simpson, General Manager of NBM Railways. “We’re excited to bring it back for our employees and offer it to the community that our team calls home.”

The 2023 holiday train rides for charity is a concept first debuted by J.D. Irving, Limited and its New Brunswick Southern Railway in Saint John, New Brunswick with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About Maine Northern Railway

Headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, NBM Railways is comprised of three short line railroads: NB Southern Railway, Eastern Maine Railway, and Maine Northern Railway. Together, they provide the most direct rail connections between Atlantic Canada and the northeastern United States. Through partnerships with other major railways, NBM Railways cargo is delivered to destinations across North America.

About Kiwanis

Kiwanians are volunteers changing the world through service to children and communities. Every day, Kiwanians are revitalizing neighborhoods, organizing youth-sports programs, planting trees, building playgrounds, and performing countless other projects to help children and communities.

About Homeless Services of Aroostook

Homeless Services of Aroostook provide a safe, drug and alcohol-free environment for individuals and families to live in while they get connected to the resources and services in the community. Providing all meals, towels, bedding, laundry facilities and professional involvement designed to educate and break the cycle of homelessness.

About Aroostook County Action Plan

Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP), is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1972. ACAP provides guidance to the community in responding to emerging human needs in the areas of Prevention and Wellness, Early Care and Education, Energy and Housing, and Workforce Development.

