Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first nine months of 2023

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of “Vilvi Group“ for nine months of 2023 amounted to 153.87 million EUR – 12.4% decreased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 175.67 million EUR).

During three quarters of 2023 the Group earned 10.56 million EUR net profit or 14.4 percent less than the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2022 was EUR 12.33 million).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment