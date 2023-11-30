Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Pandemic Fallout for Learning Widened Achievement & Opportunity Gaps with Future Implications

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market to Reach $65.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for K-12 Blended E-Learning estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on education worldwide, affecting both students and teachers. Many students missed substantial classroom instruction time during the pandemic, leading to a surge in virtual K-12 schooling and expediting the growth of the EdTech sector. The K-12 blended e-learning market experienced changes in competitive dynamics, with various players having strong, active, niche, or trivial market presences in 2022.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$25.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Content segment is estimated at 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, K-12 blended learning has shown promising results in the post-pandemic era, with innovations and concurrent teaching gaining traction. The global outlook for K-12 blended e-learning suggests continued growth, with segments like hardware, content, and others contributing to its expansion.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR

Regional analysis indicates that developed and developing regions play essential roles in this market, with China, Asia-Pacific, the USA, and Canada being prominent regions for growth. Blended e-learning offers intriguing advantages for K-12 education, making it a valuable approach for the future.



The K-12 Blended E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Learning Brings in Transformation in the Education Sector

Blended Learning Emerges as Prudent Choice for Education Domain

COVID-19 Ushers in a New Era for Education Industry with Emphasis on E-Learning

Pandemic Fallout for Learning: Widened Achievement & Opportunity Gaps with Future Implications

Which Model of Blended Learning Format is Best for K-12?

Video Use in E-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Prominent e-Learning Technologies

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of K-12 e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2022E

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Global (0-14 Years) Population by Country (2019)

Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Virtual & Flexible Learning: Bright EdTech Points for Future of Education in Post-Pandemic World

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of Smart Technologies

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

World GDPR Services in Education for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for 2021 and 2027

K-12 Schools Benefit Immensely from Student Information Systems

World Student information Systems Market in K-12 for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa - Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for 2021 and 2027

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Education Sector Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

Digital Content Usage in Education

Emerging Trends, Challenges and Future Prospects for Digital Education Market

Increasing Use of Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Demand for Digital Assessment Devices Witness a Surge

Use of Automated Essay Scoring Systems Gain Momentum

Increasing Impetus on Using Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Dealing with Teacher Shortage & Caregiver Involvement

Hybrid & Blended Learning: Upsides & Downsides for Students

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 82 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Allen Communication Learning Services

Allen Interactions, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Cengage Learning, Inc.

BYJU`S

Atomi Systems, Inc.

Cegos

Acadecraft Inc

BetterLesson

Camp K12

BlueApple Technologies

Code and Pixels Interactive Technologies Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsdnv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment