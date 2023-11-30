Autoklose, a VanillaSoft Brand, Launches Autoklose Komposer

Plano, TX and Gatineau, QC, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, today announced the availability of Autoklose Komposer, an AI-powered tool that crafts persuasive, tailored, and engaging emails, simplifying copywriting tasks with efficiency.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Autoklose Komposer simplifies and elevates the copywriting process by generating tailored and persuasive content suited to individual needs and requirements. The intuitive interface provides intelligent suggestions and recommendations, allowing salespeople to craft compelling messages that will resonate with their audiences. With this tool, sales reps and sales leaders will have the ability to write higher-performing emails that will help to more quickly fill their funnels with leads.

The Autoklose Komposer prompt system has been designed to guide users through the AI framework, helping even novice AI users get the results they are looking for. The system includes a number of pre-made templates designed for various types of email campaigns - users simply fill in specifics for their own emails when prompted. In addition, users can create and save context outlines that can be applied to automatically refine the results to address various verticals, geographies, buyer personals, campaign priorities, or any other user-specific contexts.

“Our customers have told us time and time again that they don’t just want AI capabilities for the sake of AI - they want to be able to see definite ROI from the technology. That is exactly what we are giving them with Autoklose Komposer,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “Because organizations don’t always have the resources or skills to develop engaging email content, we have developed an easy to use, cutting-edge tool to help them free up sales people to focus on selling. This launch is very exciting as it paves the way for other AI-powered features currently in the works for both Autoklose and VanillaSoft,”

For more information about Autoklose Komposer, visit https://www.autoklose.com/email-komposer/.

About Aukoklose

Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, is the first sales email automation platform powered by machine learning. The searchable database is packed with millions of verified B2B leads — choose a niche, generate a targeted list, turn autopilot mode on, and you’re done. With Autoklose you reach decision-makers directly. Autoklose has built a well-rounded outbound sales platform that combines automated lead generation software and email drip campaign management tools with CRM integration. For more information, visit www.autoklose.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.