Biostax Corp. to Participate in U.S. Business Action to End HIV Annual Coalition Meeting and World AIDS Day Reception

Orlando, FL, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biostax Corp ., (OTC Pink: BTAX) (“Biostax”), a hub and spoke biotech development engine, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming U.S. Business Action to End HIV Annual Coalition Meeting scheduled for November 30th, 2023, and the World AIDS Day Reception on December 1st, 2023.

These highly anticipated events bring together influential stakeholders and leaders in the fight against HIV to review impactful stories from 2023, provide insights into upcoming initiatives for 2024, and engage in discussions led by esteemed experts on the strides and challenges in combatting HIV within the United States.

Mr. Craig Suro, recently appointed Director of Biostax Corp., expressed the company's enthusiasm for participating in these pivotal gatherings and stated, "Our membership in the U.S. Business Action to End HIV is a testament to Biostax Corp.'s unwavering commitment to taking meaningful actions that drive accelerated progress toward ending HIV. We believe collaboration, innovation, and collective efforts are pivotal in achieving this shared goal."

CEO, Noreen Griffin, highlighted the pivotal role of the expanded board in advancing Biostax Corp.'s impact in the global fight against HIV commented, "The board's expansion has brought invaluable fresh perspectives and strategic insights, unlocking new opportunities for Biostax Corp. to significantly contribute to the global effort against HIV. Their collective expertise and guidance, within a brief period, are swiftly aligning our initiatives towards more effective, targeted interventions."

The coalition meetings aim to foster collaboration among private sector entities, policymakers, and healthcare advocates to advance strategies that combat HIV effectively. Biostax Corp. recognizes the significance of these gatherings as platforms for collective action and knowledge sharing.

The events will include discussions led by a panel of distinguished experts, highlighting the progress made in the U.S. against HIV while addressing the challenges and opportunities on the horizon.

Biostax Corp. remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise and resources towards initiatives that promote health, eradicate disease, and improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

About Biostax

Biostax is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that acquires and develops immune restoration pharmaceutical and medical technology (MedTech) products with a well -defined path to market. We use a hub-and-spoke business model, where the parent company (hub) holds a centralized management and administrative team, and each subsidiary (spoke) operates a specialized development team focused on individual product pipelines.

Where Biostax has a diversity of product pipelines that will provide revenue while reducing risk, our goal is to develop new therapies that provide disease remission by restoring immune balance for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases without suppressing their immune system. Restoring homeostasis or balance to the immune system is the first step to a cure by improving patients’ lives in chronic illness caused by immune dysfunction and inflammation. www.biostaxcorp.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of Immune’s future economic performance, considering the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Immune believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Immune does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Immune will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Immune’s actual results, performance, or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance, or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory review and approval of our prospective products, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

