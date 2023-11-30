Tec de Monterrey announces keynote speakers for IFE Conference 2024

The IFE Conference, formerly known as the International Congress of Educational Innovation (CIIE), unveils keynote speakers and panelists for the 10th edition of the congress.

The IFE Conference provides a platform for attendees to understand and discuss the trends and practices revolutionizing the field of education.

MONTERREY, Nuevo León, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the tenth edition of the IFE Conference, which will occur January 23rd to 25th at the Tecnológico de Monterrey’s local campus, several leading experts will address educational challenges and share their insights and proposals for the future of education. It will also serve as a space to connect, collaborate, and advance the development of superior educational and innovative methods.

This year’s central theme is "Education in the Era of Artificial Intelligence" and will feature thought leaders, educators, researchers, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs revolutionizing the field of education. Keynote speakers include:

Michelle Marks, Chancellor of the University of Colorado Denver, focusing on equity, innovation, accessibility, and higher education teaching.

Scott Pulsipher, President of Western Governor University, specializing in innovation, the future of work, educational policy, higher education, talent development, and competency-based education.

Yang Bin, Vice President and Provost of Tsinghua University, expert in organizational leadership, ethics, non-profit strategy, and higher education management.

Bharat N. Anand, Vice Provost for Advances in Learning at Harvard University, author of "The Content Trap," analyzing global companies and the future of education.

Jo Angouri, Academic Director of Education and Internationalization at the University of Warwick, with interests in workplace interaction (business/health), multilingualism, diversity, migration, language, and politics.

Simon Bates, Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President for Teaching and Learning at the University of British Columbia, responsible for teaching, learning, technological support for faculty, and continuing education.

Adam Freed, Managing Partner at GSC Ventures, which focuses exclusively on education and upskilling workforces.

which focuses exclusively on education and upskilling workforces. María José González Solaz, Director of Microdegrees at Universidad CEU Cardenal Herrera, head of Digital Badges, an innovative project transforming the digital certification model.

Experts in Artificial Intelligence will engage in interdisciplinary discussions on the role of AI in the future of education, presenting strategies for the effective integration of artificial intelligence into education:

Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design, UCL Knowledge Lab at the University College London

Ryan S. Baker, Professor, Learning, Teaching, and Literacies Division at the University of Pennsylvania

Dragan Gašević, Professor of Learning Analytics in the Faculty of Information Technology at Monash University

Professor of Learning Analytics in the Faculty of Information Technology at Monash University George Siemens, Chief Scientist Southern at New Hampshire University (SNHU)

Experts in Cyber-Physical Learning will promote international collaboration, sharing practices in educational models, artificial intelligence, learning analytics, applications, and ethics:

Chong Tow Chong, President at Singapore University of Technology and Design

Tomi Kauppinen, Head of Aalto Onlune Learning at Aalto University

Head of Aalto Onlune Learning at Aalto University Sean McMinn, Director of the Center for Education Innovation at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology



Experts in Educational Policy will share experiences, success stories, and recommendations for policy implementation on artificial intelligence, future skills for the digital and sustainable economy, and the creation of adaptable educational systems and learning spaces:

Raúl Valdés, Chief Programme Coordinator at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning

Gina Parody, Ex-Minister of Education for the Government of Colombia

Otto Granados, President of the Advisory Council at OEI for Education

Courtney Brown, Vice President of Strategy and Impact at Lumina Foundation

Vice President of Strategy and Impact at Lumina Foundation Carlos Moreno, Dean of the Virtual University at University of Guadalajara



During the three-day conference, approximately 350 presentations, panels, and working sessions are planned to explore educational challenges and opportunities. For more information about the IFE Conference, click here: IFE Conference.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

