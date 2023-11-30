Military Drones Market Size Projected to Reach USD 28.84 Billion By 2032

Ottawa, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military drones market size was valued at USD 13.42 billion in 2022, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market in 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period.



The military drones market refers to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) specifically designed and developed for military purposes. The military uses drones for various applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, target acquisition, and combat operations. They are also used for aerial bombing, missile strikes, and other offensive operations. The military drones market includes various types of drones, such as tactical drones, MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drones, HALE (High Altitude Long Endurance) drones, and UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles). The market for military drones has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various countries for military drones to enhance their military capabilities.

Furthermore, the market for military drones is driven by the increasing need for advanced technologies to enhance national security and counter-terrorism efforts. Military drones offer advantages over manned aircraft, including lower cost, increased range and endurance, and reduced risk to human pilots. Additionally, the increasing use of unmanned systems in various military applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition has also contributed to the market's growth.

Moreover, advancements in drone technology, such as increased payload capacity and improved communication systems, have expanded the capabilities of military drones, making them increasingly valuable for military operations. The increasing number of conflicts and military operations worldwide have also influenced the market, prompting many countries to invest in military drone technology to maintain their military superiority and protect their interests. Overall, the military drone market is expected to continue growing as governments worldwide recognize these systems' strategic value.

Key Insights:

By Type, the fixed-wing segment is projected to capture the biggest revenue share between 2023 and 2032.

By Basis of Range, the extended visual line of sight segment is expected to record the highest market share during the projected period.

By Technology, the remotely operated segment is predicted to generate the major market share between 2023 and 2032.

By Application, the ISRT segment is projected to generate the largest market share between 2023 and 2032.

Military Drones Market Trends:



AI Integration in Military Drones



As we navigate the intricate terrain of military drone trends, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands out as a defining factor. AI-driven military drones exhibit enhanced autonomy, enabling them to execute complex missions with unprecedented precision. These systems leverage machine learning algorithms to adapt to dynamic environments, making them indispensable assets in modern conflict zones.

Swarming Technology



One of the most notable trends gaining traction is the implementation of drone swarms. These swarms, comprised of numerous synchronized drones operating in unison, offer unparalleled capabilities in surveillance, reconnaissance, and even tactical strikes. The synergy achieved through swarming technology empowers military forces with a versatile tool that can swiftly adapt to diverse mission requirements.

Stringent Regulations Governing Military Drone Usage



With the rapid proliferation of military drone technology, regulatory frameworks have become paramount. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to address concerns related to privacy, safety, and ethical considerations. Navigating this intricate regulatory landscape is crucial for both manufacturers and end-users to ensure responsible and lawful deployment.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources



In a bid to address sustainability concerns and extend mission durations, the integration of renewable energy sources is a noteworthy trend on the horizon. This shift towards eco-friendly power solutions aligns with broader global initiatives for reducing the environmental impact of military operations.

Regional Snapshots:

The military drones market is anticipated to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. The region has a high demand for military drones due to its advanced defense infrastructure and significant military presence in various parts of the world. The US is one of the major players in the North American military drone market, with many military drone manufacturers and operators based in the country.

The market for military drones in North America is primarily driven by increasing defense spending and the need for advanced military technologies to enhance national security and counter-terrorism efforts. The US government has been a major investor in military drone technology, and the country's military is one of the world's largest operators of military drones. Additionally, the region has seen increasing demand for military drones from other countries, particularly in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, where the US has a significant military presence.

Military Drones Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.84 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 7.95% Largest Market North America Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Range, By Technology, and By Application

Report Highlights:

On the basis of Type , it is divided into the fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid. The fixed wing segment has gained a major share of the global market.

, it is divided into the fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid. The fixed wing segment has gained a major share of the global market. On the basis of Range , visual line of sight, extended visual line of sight, and beyond line of sight. The extended visual line of sight segment has gained a major share of the global market.

, visual line of sight, extended visual line of sight, and beyond line of sight. The extended visual line of sight segment has gained a major share of the global market. On the basis of Technology , it is divided into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. The remotely operated segment has gained a major share of the global market.

, it is divided into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. The remotely operated segment has gained a major share of the global market. On the basis of Application, it is divided into intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition (ISRT), combat operations, delivery and transportation, and others. The intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition (ISRT) segment has gained a major share of the global market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Military drones are typically less expensive to operate and maintain than manned aircraft, as they do not require a crew to operate and are not subject to the same levels of wear and tear. Additionally, military drones can stay in the air longer than manned aircraft, providing longer surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, further reducing operational costs. Furthermore, military drones can also reduce the risk of human casualties in combat situations, which can result in significant cost savings for governments in terms of medical expenses, disability benefits, and compensation to families of military personnel. Drones can also reduce the risk of damage to expensive equipment, such as fighter jets and helicopters, which can result in further cost savings for military operations.

As a result of these cost savings, demand for military drones is expected to increase in the coming years as governments seek to reduce military budgets and increase operational efficiencies. In addition, technological advancements in drone technology, such as the development of advanced sensors and communication systems, will further enhance the capabilities of military drones, making them more attractive for military applications. Overall, the operational cost savings offered by military drones are expected to be a significant driver of future demand for the military drone market.

Opportunities

Autonomous drones are designed to operate independently, using artificial intelligence and advanced sensors to navigate and perform various tasks, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting. They can be programmed to operate in various scenarios and environments, making them highly versatile and adaptable. On the other hand, swarm drones are designed to operate in groups, using coordinated flight patterns to perform complex tasks such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition. They can overwhelm and confuse enemy defenses, providing a significant tactical advantage for military operations.

For instance, in January 2017, The Pentagon announced that it had successfully launched a swarm of over 100 drones operating together through artificial intelligence. Thus, the increased adoption of autonomous and swarm drones is expected to provide significant opportunities for the military drone market as governments seek to enhance their military capabilities and improve operational efficiencies.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Textron Systems announced the launch of its new unmanned aircraft system (UAS), the NightWarden Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System.

In May 2020, Elbit Systems announced a strategic partnership with Adani Defense and Aerospace to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India.

In March 2021, Textron Systems announced the acquisition of Syscom, a leading simulation, training, and engineering solutions provider for military and commercial customers.



Key Market Players:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Anduril Industries, Inc.

Shield AI Inc.

Animal Dynamics Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Asteria Aerospace Limited

Teal Drones, Inc.

Aeronautics Group

Aeryon Labs Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Saab AB

AeroVironment, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid





By Range

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight





By Technology

Remotely operated

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous



By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

Combat Operations

Delivery and Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



