Global Citizen Services AI Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030 - Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citizen Services AI - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Citizen Services AI Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Citizen Services AI estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
AI-enabling technologies, such as advanced algorithms and computing power, play a crucial role in AI's development and application. These technologies enable machines to process and analyze vast amounts of data, recognize patterns, and make predictions or recommendations.
Several factors, such as the increasing demand for automation, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences, have led to the rapid evolution of AI. Industries across the board are expediting their digital transformation strategies, recognizing AI's potential to drive innovation and efficiency.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.9% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 43.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the important role of AI in healthcare and other sectors. AI has been instrumental in data analysis, drug discovery, vaccine development, and contact tracing, contributing significantly to the global response to the pandemic.
Looking ahead, the global outlook for AI remains promising, with continued growth and adoption expected. Various segments within the AI market, including citizen services AI, are witnessing competition among key players. The competitive market presence of these players ranges from strong and active to niche or trivial on a global scale.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.5% CAGR
The Citizen Services AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 46.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.5% and 33% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.7% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Propel Demand for AI for Citizen Services
- Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022
- Vibrant Funding Landscape in the AI Technology Space: Potential for Growth
- Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021
- AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)
- Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Usage of AI in Citizen Services
- How Public Sector is Transforming Citizen Services with AI
- Conversational AI Gains Prominence for Citizen Services
- Conversational AI Holds Potential to Transform Public Sector
- Increasing Use of AI in Government Contact Centers
- AI Helps Ease Traffic Congestion, Gaining Prominent Role in Urban Traffic Management
- Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services
- AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
- Energy & Utilities: AI Aids in Resource Monitoring and Management
- Public Security and Safety Emerges as a Key Application Area for AI
- AI in Agriculture Facilitates Smart Farming
- AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
- Governments Focus on Regulations as Use of AI Continues to Grow
- Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence
