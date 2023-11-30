5G Substrate Materials Market Surges at an impressive 24.1% CAGR, envisioned to attain USD 1,633.66 Million by 2031 as per Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Generation (5G) is the most recent communication backbone that enables revolutionary applications in the industrial, medical, automotive, and defense sectors. 5G has numerous advantages, including an increase in speed (ten times that of 4G), a reduction in latency (at least ten times that of 4G), and an increase in density.

Development of High-Performance Advanced Materials Enabling the Roll Out of 5G Technology Drives the Global Market

The electronics industry has access to a wide variety of materials. Still, only certain properties of materials make them suitable for operation and existence in the world of 5G radio frequency (RF) at high frequencies. In selecting materials for 5G equipment and infrastructure, the dielectric constant, dissipation factor, coefficient of thermal expansion, coefficient of dielectric coefficient, and thermal conductivity are crucial considerations. In addition, the demand for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas at 5G base stations will increase the demand for materials with a cost-effective low dielectric constant that increases antenna bandwidth and efficiency. DuPont de Nemours, Inc., AGC, Inc., and Rogers Corporation are some corporations working on advanced materials for 5G infrastructure.

Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll Out Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to Straits Research, “The global 5G substrate materials market size is estimated to reach USD 1,633.66 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Developing nations in the initial phase of trials and infrastructure to set up 5G deployment may represent lucrative investment opportunities for material manufacturers. Companies can invest in or expand their manufacturing facilities in the countries to get closer to their consumers and to prepare for the imminent expansion of the global 5G infrastructure. The governments of various nations are actively assisting businesses to invest in and develop 5G-related apparatus and materials to implement 5G at an efficient rate and on schedule. In addition, Panasonic Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are expanding their production facilities in the Asia-Pacific region to satisfy the rising demand from Asian nations. Material manufacturers should contact 5G antenna manufacturers in developing nations and work contractually to meet the end users' customized demands.

Regional Analysis

China is the most significant global 5G substrate materials market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. China is one of the most prominent market participants operating worldwide. China has established national plans to fully deploy 5G, capture profits from its domestic markets, strengthen its industrial backbone, and achieve a dominant position among global telecommunications equipment suppliers. China's suppliers have significant bargaining power due to the country's position as the primary source of raw materials required to produce this advanced 5 G equipment and materials. In addition, China's government has shown significant interest in 5G deployment. It introduced the "Made in China 2025" initiative, accelerating the development of materials manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, and ultimately the entire 5G industry in China.

Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region consists of technologically advanced countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea that manufacture 5G substrate materials, as well as Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. These are utilized to produce sophisticated circuit boards for deploying 5G infrastructure and end-user applications such as smartphones, servers, and autonomous vehicles. In addition, Japan is among the foremost nations regarding the number of leading 5G substrate materials manufacturers . Kaneka Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation are a few of the main producers of 5G substrate materials.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global 5G substrate materials market is divided into organic laminates, ceramics, and glass. The organic laminates segment is responsible for the most significant market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global 5G substrate materials market is segmented into smartphones, base stations, and others. The smartphone segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global 5G substrate materials market players are Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Inc., Daikin Industries, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, ITEQ Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Avient Corporation, Rogers Corporation, The Chemours Company, Toray Industries Inc., and others.

Market News

In August 2022, LG Innotek intended to hire many substrate material division specialists. After entering the 'flip chip-ball grid array (FC-BGA)' substrate market as a new business at the end of last year, it will strengthen its R&D organization. This year, it is also expected to make large-scale investments in the substrate field worth "trillions."

In February 2023, South Korean media reported that LG Innotek, a leading provider of diverse electronic components and materials, would commence first-phase production of its new product line, ABF substrates, in October 2023.

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market: Segmentation

By Product

Organic Laminates

Ceramics

Glass

By Applications

Base Stations

Smartphones

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

The U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World

