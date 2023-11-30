Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to Reach $409.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$268.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$409.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global commercial cleaning services industry has experienced both opportunities and challenges due to the pandemic. While the weak global economic environment and negative GDP forecasts have discouraged market growth, the state of the construction sector plays a significant role in the demand for contract cleaning services.

Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Window Cleaning segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Contract cleaning services encompass various areas, including office, institutional, residential, commercial, and industrial cleaning. Floor and carpet cleaning stand out as the largest category within this industry. Developed regions currently lead the market, but developing economies are expected to drive future growth.

Competition is active, with key competitors vying for market share in 2022, and the market presence is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide. Recent market activity reflects the industry's dynamics and evolving landscape.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $268.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $409.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Employees at Workplace Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Commercial Contract Cleaning Services: Growth Trends in Commercial Construction to Influence Market Growth

Commercial Construction Starts in the US: % Change in Construction Value for the Period 2015-2020E

New Private Office Construction in the US: Value Put into Place (in US$ Million) for 2010-2019

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial Cleaning Industry

Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract Cleaning Services

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for 2020E

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact Segment Growth

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations

Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning Business's Productivity

Tools for Time and Team Management

Tools for Customer Relationship Management

Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management

Embrace Marketing through Social Media

Making Services More Customer-Friendly

Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees

Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities of Cleaning Service Companies

Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects

Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses

Robots for Floor Cleaning

Robots for Duct Cleaning

Robots for Window Cleaning

Robots for Special Purposes

Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 79 Featured)

Ecolab, Inc.

Compass Group PLC

Aramark Corporation

ABM Industries, Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

Atalian Global Services

Jani-King International, Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield

JPM Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ABM UK

Assertio Office Cleaning Company London

Anago

Belfort Group

Compass Group, UK & Ireland Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr7p9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment