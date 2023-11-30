Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Metrex Research, Steris, Getinge, 3M, Biotrol and More

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device, By Technique (Cleaning, Disinfection), By EPA Classification, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device cleaning market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Introduction of advanced materials and methods for reprocessing medical devices and increasing adoption of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infection cases are factors driving the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected nearly all industries and increased hospitalization rates. As a result, revenue generation of organizations operating in medical device cleaning industry is likely to increase. In ICUs, there has been an increase in the number of patients requiring respiratory treatment, which has led to rise in the use of medical device cleaning.







On the other hand, hospitals are making significant expenditure on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, fueling growth of market. Key manufacturers, on the other hand, are focusing on developing innovative solutions to combat the spread of coronavirus. For example, in April 2020, the FDA approved the use of Steris, maX2, and maX low-V-PRO 1 Plus temperature sterilization equipment in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to decontaminate roughly 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks every day. Therefore, the market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the rising demand for improved healthcare systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements.



Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Highlights

On the basis of device, the semi-critical segment held the largest market share of 45.9% in 2022. Technological advancements and high accuracy of devices are expected to drive the segment growth

Based on technique, the disinfection segment held the largest market share of 52.2% in 2022, owing to availability of various types of disinfectants specific to different medical devices is an important factor boosting segment growth

Based on EPA classification, the intermediate level segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.1% in 2022. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the spread of infectious diseases are contributing to segment growth

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Infections

Rising Number Of Government Initiatives To Curb Infection

Improvements In Public And Private Hospital Infrastructure

Market Restraints Analysis

Shift Toward The Use Of Disposable Medical Devices

Safety Concerns Related To Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Medical Device Cleaning Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Medical Device Cleaning : Market Analysis Tools

3.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market



Chapter 4 Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segment Analysis, By Device, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Device Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Device, 2017 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

4.5.1 Non-Critical

4.5.2 Semi-Critical

4.5.3 Critical



Chapter 5 Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segment Analysis, By Technique, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Technique Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Technique, 2017 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

5.5.1 Cleaning

5.5.1.2 Detergents

5.5.1.3 Buffers

5.5.1.4 Chelators

5.5.1.5 Enzymes

5.5.2 Disinfection

5.5.2.2 Chemical

5.5.2.2.2 Alcohol

5.5.2.2.4 Aldehydes

5.5.2.2.5 Phenolics

5.5.2.3 Metal

5.5.2.4 Ultraviolet

5.5.3 Sterilization

5.5.3.2 Heat Sterilization

5.5.3.3 Ethylene Dioxide Sterilization

5.5.3.4 Radiation Sterilization



Chapter 6 Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segment Analysis, By EPA Classification, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 EPA Classification Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Medical Device Cleaning Market, By EPA Classification, 2017 To 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

6.5.1 High Level

6.5.2 Intermediate Level

6.5.3 Low Level

6.5.4 Cancer



Chapter 7 Medical Device Cleaning Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Device, By Technique, And By EPA Classification, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Medical Device Cleaning Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

Company Profiles

Metrex Research

Steris

Getinge

Advanced Sterilization Products

3M

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International

Biotrol

Oro Clean Chemie

