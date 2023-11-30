Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market to total US$ 2,500.5 million by 2033, expanding at a 4.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile payment transaction market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1,656.7 million by 2023. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the beverage packaging market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 2,500.5 million.



Mobile point-of-sale (POS) systems have revolutionized payment methods, enhancing security and convenience for customers and businesses. Unlike traditional systems, mobile POS does not store user data on the device of the merchant, reducing the risks associated with handling cash and checks.

Prominent players like Alipay, Amazon Pay, and Google Pay are continually innovating to retain their user base and attract new customers. For instance, Google Pay's scratch card program, which rewards users for making purchases, fosters customer loyalty among smartphone payment enthusiasts. The strategic initiatives are poised to significantly boost the mobile payment transaction market share.

The transition to mobile payment transaction markets faces some challenges, as a portion of the population remains hesitant to embrace online payment applications, preferring cash transactions. The reluctance could potentially hinder the market's growth trajectory.

Addressing the paramount concern of mobile payment transaction market growth security is vital for instilling trust among consumers and businesses. Payment providers have responded proactively by implementing robust security measures, encompassing encryption, authentication, fraud detection, prevention mechanisms, and compliance with industry standards like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). These safeguards aim to mitigate potential threats, ensuring the safety of transactions.

Key Takeaways from the Mobile Payment Transaction Market Report:

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 1,600

Based on purpose type, merchandise purchase is expected to register at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2033.

Based on the technology segment, the WAP/WEB segment will register at a CAGR of 7% by 2033.

The mobile payment transaction market transaction market size expanded at 2.17% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2033.

The United Kingdom experiences a projected CAGR of 3% by 2033.

"The mobile payment transaction market continues its robust growth trajectory, driven by the relentless surge in digitalization and the increasing adoption of smartphones globally, as consumers increasingly favor convenient and contactless payment options, the mobile payment transaction market is poised to witness further expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for key players in the financial technology sector." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 1,656.7 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 2,500.5 million CAGR Share from 2023 to 2033 4.2 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Technology

Purpose

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled PayPay

MasterCard

Google Wallet

LevelUp

Braintree

Visa

MoneyBookers

WorldPay

Clinkle

SinglePoint

Venmo

Competitive Landscape:

A diverse array of market participants thrives, strongly emphasizing research and development initiatives that center around eco-friendly product lines as integral components of their manufacturing endeavors within this industry. These industry players actively pursue expansion through strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and a meticulous exploration of regulatory approvals, all contributing to the augmentation of their market presence.

Some of the key developments are-

DuPont unveiled a groundbreaking medical packaging solution named Tyvek 40L, specifically designed to safeguard portable, low-risk equipment in healthcare settings. The innovative product represents a new class of Tyvek tailored for medical packaging applications, addressing critical safety concerns.

Microchip Technology Inc. has introduced the GridTime 3000 GNSS time server, a cutting-edge, software-configurable system engineered to bolster the protection of power plants and substations. Technology plays a pivotal role in defending critical infrastructure against various threats, including surges, adverse weather conditions, and cyber-attacks.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile payment transaction market transaction market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the mobile payment transaction market transaction market is segmented based on technology (SMS Mobile payment transaction market Transactions, WAP/ WEB, USSD, NFC), and purpose (merchandise purchase, money transfer, bill payment, ticketing, other purpose), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and the Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Mobile Payment Transaction Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

SMS Mobile Payment Transactions

WAP/ WEB

USSD

NFC

By Purpose:

Merchandise Purchase

Money Transfer

Bill Payment

Ticketing

Other Purpose



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

