In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Set to Soar, Fueled by Innovation and Rising Healthcare Needs As Per The Business Research Company's In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s in vitro diagnostics global market report 2023, the global in-vitro diagnostics market is on an upward trajectory, poised to expand from $95.6 billion in 2022 to $106.53 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Despite global economic setbacks triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-vitro diagnostics market is resilient. Forecasts predict a continued ascent, reaching $148.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Driving Forces for Growth

The in-vitro diagnostics market's growth is underpinned by several key factors. The rapid expansion of the elderly population, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing government support are anticipated to be significant contributors. These factors collectively underscore the rising demand for advanced diagnostics and healthcare services globally.

Major Market Players

Major companies shaping the in-vitro diagnostics landscape include Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc), Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in driving innovation, setting standards, and meeting the escalating demands for sophisticated diagnostic solutions.

Innovations Driving Market Growth

In the dynamic field of in-vitro diagnostics, companies are focusing on innovation to expand their foothold, with a spotlight on medical genetics. For instance, Invitae Corporation, a prominent biotechnology company, recently launched CE-IVD cancer testing kits in Europe. These kits, namely FusionPlex Dx and LiquidPlex Dx, are designed to identify genetic mutations associated with cancer. LiquidPlex Dx, serving as a companion diagnostic, aids in identifying patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with METex14 skipping alterations. This strategic move aligns with Invitae's commitment to advancing molecular tests for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into various categories, including types such as Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, and Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment. Additionally, the in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented by end-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users), type of expenditure (Public and Private), and product types (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables).

Stakeholders across the healthcare and diagnostics spectrum can leverage the insights provided by the In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report. Whether navigating market trends, understanding competitive landscapes, or making strategic investment decisions, this in-vitro diagnostics market report equips stakeholders with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving sector. By staying informed about innovations, market segments, and the trajectory of major players, stakeholders can optimize their operations and contribute to the transformative growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the in vitro diagnostics market size, in vitro diagnostics market segments, in vitro diagnostics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

