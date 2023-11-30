Soft Pack Label Market Set to Exhibit Gradual Growth with Anticipated 3.10% CAGR by 2034, Surpassing US$ 671.6 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soft pack label market is likely to rise from US$ 494.9 million in 2024 to US$ 671.6 million by 2034. The demand for soft pack label is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period. The escalating demand for sustainable packaging solutions in response to environmental concerns propels the adoption of soft pack labels. Consumers increasingly favor eco-friendly options, urging manufacturers to innovate production with biodegradable and compostable label materials.



The surge in online shopping amplifies the need for durable, visually appealing, and space-efficient labels, boosting the market as e-commerce becomes a dominant retail channel. Furthermore, the rising trend of personalized and customized packaging solutions adds to the industry's momentum, with soft pack labels offering versatility in design and application.

While the soft pack label industry thrives, it is not without challenges. One prominent restraint is the rising cost of raw materials, including plastics and resins, which poses a considerable financial burden on manufacturers. This increased cost is exacerbated by fluctuations in the global supply chain, impacting profit margins for soft pack label producers. Balancing cost considerations with the demand for eco-friendly options remains a critical challenge for industry players.

The growing trend of smart packaging presents a significant avenue for innovation. Integration of technologies such as RFID tags and NFC chips into soft pack labels enhances consumer engagement, provides product information, and contributes to supply chain visibility. Furthermore, the increasing demand for single-serve and on-the-go packaging options opens doors for market expansion. With their convenience, portability, and customizable designs, soft pack labels position themselves as ideal solutions to cater to evolving consumer lifestyles and preferences.

Several trends shape the industry's trajectory. One notable trend is the emphasis on antimicrobial labels, responding to heightened concerns about hygiene and product safety, especially in the food and healthcare sectors. The development and adoption of labels with antimicrobial properties aim to extend product shelf life and ensure consumer safety. Another emerging trend is the integration of augmented reality (AR) features in soft pack labels, providing consumers with interactive and immersive experiences. Brands leverage AR to deliver engaging content, product information, and promotional offers, creating a dynamic connection with consumers on retail shelves and beyond.

"In the recently published market research study, the dynamic landscape of the Soft Pack Label Market. With a comprehensive analysis, the report unveils key trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities in the industry, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and decision-makers." - says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials)

Key Takeaways from the Soft Pack Label Market Report:

The soft pack label industry in the United States is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.

Germany's soft pack label industry is projected to witness an average CAGR of 4.20% through 2034.

Japan's soft pack label industry showcases robust expansion with a moderate CAGR of 5.00% through 2034.

The soft pack label industry in Australia demonstrates an average CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast.

China's soft pack label industry is likely to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

India's soft pack label industry experiences rapid growth, forecasting a steady CAGR of 6.50% through 2034.

The United Kingdom's soft pack label industry demonstrates a moderate CAGR of 3.10% through 2034.



Leading Key Players:

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

UPM Raflatac

Henkel

Toppan Printing

Huhtamaki

Constantia Flexibles

Amcor Flexibles

Mondi

All4Labels

Multi-Color Corporation



The competitive landscape in the soft pack label market is expected to remain intense in the coming years. The key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, developing innovative label solutions, and expanding their geographic reach to maintain their dominance.

Recent Developments:

CCL Industries acquired Innovia Films, a leading producer of specialty films for packaging and other applications. The acquisition will expand CCL Industries' portfolio of soft packaging materials and solutions.

Henkel launched its new Technomelt PUR 390 HS hot melt adhesive for soft pack label applications. The new adhesive is designed to provide high-performance bonding between soft packaging materials and labels, even in challenging conditions such as high humidity and low temperatures.

Avery Dennison launched its new rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) label material for soft packaging applications. The new material is made from 100% recycled PET and is designed to help brands reduce their environmental impact.



Soft Pack Label Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

By End Use:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Beverage



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

