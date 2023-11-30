Notice of extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics on 21 December 2023

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday 21 December 2023 at 12.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online. by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (links to notice, bilingual, and attendance form, English and Norwegian, below).

The extraordinary general meeting will consider and resolve

Share consolidation

Issuance of convertible loan (ref notice to the market on 7 November 2023)

Renewal of the customary authorizations to the board to issue shares

Amendment of the 2023 subscription rights incentive plan

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 30 November 2023 at 17:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments