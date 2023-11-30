BW Energy: Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates

Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates



Reference is made to the announcements on 16 November 2023 and 28 November 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited announced information relating to dividend payments.

Please see the attached notifications of trading for information of transactions concerning primary insiders in BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy") and their close associates in connection with the dividend distribution.

Further, reference is also made to the announcement on 30 November 2023, whereby it was announced that BW Group Limited purchased 250,000 shares in BW Energy.

Please see the attached notification of trading for information of the transaction concerning primary insiders in BW Energy and their close associates in connection with the share purchase of 250,000 shares.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy

+47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments