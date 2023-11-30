Boosty Labs Elevates Leadership Team with the Appointment of Two C-Level Executives





NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosty Labs , a pioneering force in Web3, Blockchain, Fintech, and Cloud technologies, proudly announces the strategic hiring of two accomplished executives to bolster its leadership team. The appointments of Vitalii Yatskiv as Chief Technology Officer and Zaighum Ghumman as Chief Revenue Officer mark a significant milestone in the company's journey towards shaping an innovative future in the IT development and consulting sphere.

As a leader in the rapidly evolving technology landscape, Boosty Labs has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by providing unparalleled outstaffing, outsourcing, and consultancy services. The addition of these seasoned C-level executives underscores the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and expanding its global footprint.

Vitalii Yatskiv, the newly appointed CTO, brings a wealth of experience in enterprise blockchain consulting for diverse industries, including fintech, retail, media, and sports. With a proven track record in innovation and team leadership, Vitalii is set to drive the company's technological vision, focusing on groundbreaking solutions in the Blockchain and Web3 space.

Zaighum Ghumman, Boosty Labs' new Chief Revenue Officer, is a seasoned professional with a successful history of driving revenue growth in the FTSE Top 10 FMCG company. Zaighum’s strategic acumen and business development prowess will play a crucial role in expanding Boosty Labs' market presence, establishing strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable revenue streams in a broader customer/enterprise arena.

Commenting on these appointments, Viktor Ihnatiuk , founder and CEO of Boosty Labs, stated, "Our track record of successful projects for industry leaders speaks to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We're excited to welcome Vitalii Yatskiv and Zaigum Gumman to Boosty Labs. Their experience and leadership will be key in helping us grow, driving innovation, and providing even more value to our esteemed clients."

These key appointments mark a significant milestone for Boosty Labs, reinforcing its leadership in the Blockchain and Web3 sphere and highlighting its role in guiding enterprises and corporations through the evolving landscape.

About Boosty Labs:

Boosty Labs is a dynamically evolving company that specializes in outsourcing, outstaffing, and consulting services, with a focus on cutting-edge solutions in Web3, Blockchain, Fintech, AI, and Cloud technologies.

