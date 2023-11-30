Press release: Kering completes the acquisition of a 30% shareholding in Valentino

Press Release - Kering completes the acquisition of a 30pct shareholding in Valentino

November 30, 2023

KERING COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF

A 30% SHAREHOLDING IN VALENTINO

Kering announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a 30% shareholding in Valentino, in accordance with the terms disclosed on July 27, 2023, and following clearance from the antitrust authorities. This stake will be accounted for using the equity method, starting from today onwards.

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

