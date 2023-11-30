Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Announces 2023 Innovation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma today announce the winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the life sciences industry.



“This year’s winners reflect the growing impact of technology on our industry – AI, machine learning, and data collection continues to be adopted across every aspect of the industry,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “We are so pleased to showcase innovative companies that are pushing boundaries and driving us forward. Congratulations to the 2023 class of winners.”

2023 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winners:

Biotech Innovation: ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) - Sarepta Therapeutics

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: BostonGene - AI-based Clinical Trials Matching - BostonGene

Digital Health Solutions: canturio™te - Canary Medical

Drug Delivery Technology: RaniPill HC - Rani Therapeutics

Medical Device Innovation: Nerivio Migraine Neuroband - Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd

Technology Innovation: TeleScan®

An expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

Winners are featured in the Life Sciences Innovation Report. Click here to read the report.

