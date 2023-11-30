Crowdbotics Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdbotics, the leader in helping organizations harness the power of CodeOps, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, meaning it has achieved compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. Becoming SOC 2 certified involves rigorous requirements on how an organization handles customer data and information, and compliance ensures that organizational practices are established, implemented and in place to protect customer data.



Crowdbotics is reimagining the software development lifecycle by making it faster than ever to build complete, scalable apps for business. The platform enables organizations with the hyper-efficiency of systematic code reuse and the transformative acceleration of generative AI. Crowdbotics also offers a white-glove experience that takes organizations from idea to app while we do the work.

"Achieving SOC 2 certification is crucial because it establishes to both the market and our customers that we're dedicated to providing the most secure environment possible," said Anand Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Crowdbotics. "Data security is imperative in today’s business environment, and this certification is a small but extremely significant step in our pledge to protect our customers’ data at all costs."

SOC 2 certification assures Crowdbotics customers that its platform meets the security, availability, and confidentiality standards defined by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Type 1 certification reflects controls at a specific point in time. The company will now pursue Type 2 certification, which tests the effectiveness of controls over a period of time.

