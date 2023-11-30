Community Event Ideas For A Happy Holiday Season

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. While the holidays bring a flurry of activity, it is necessary to keep the magic in the air by ensuring all remains calm and bright. Here are some tips for promoting a peaceful holiday season in your community.

Communicate rules early on

Before homeowners start hanging lights, hosting parties, and decorating their yards, revisit governing documents and remind them about any new or established rules. Share decorating guidelines, parking restrictions, and crowd information in a notice, newsletter, or on the community website to help prevent violations.

Pay attention to the details

Take extra care to clarify applicable provisions of governing documents and carefully review written materials before distribution. A misspelled name or misstatement can easily create doubt and confusion. If necessary, consult your community manager or association lawyer for clarification.

Share safety information

Share safety tips about how residents can safely decorate their homes. Tips can include hanging outdoor lights or decorating a mantle. Proactively communicating these precautions demonstrates concern for the health and wellbeing of every homeowner – and the community.

Decorate shared-community facilities

Get everyone into the holiday spirit by decorating community facilities. This is a great time to lead by example by ensuring that your association follows the same decoration guidelines set for all residents. For added peace of mind, stick to a budget and be sensitive to the type of decorations selected and how long they remain on display.

Engage homeowners in holiday fun

Help bring people together and build lasting bonds by hosting an event or competition in which everyone can participate. Whether it is a decorating contest, cookie swap or donation drive, there is value in gathering the community for a wonderful time.

Be available for questions and concerns

Even though it is the holiday season, be accessible and responsive to homeowner concerns and questions. Immediately responding to homeowners and confirming their communication will help them feel acknowledged and respected. If possible, include a realistic approximate date when you might be able to provide additional information.

Think on the bright side

It can be stressful trying navigate through all the year-end “to do” projects while keeping your HOA functioning and homeowners happy during the holidays. Remember to pause and reconsider your options on what will help you be successful. Make a list, set reminders, and enlist volunteers; it is necessary to be action-oriented and decisive, but caring for yourself will make you a more confident and competent leader should a tense situation arise.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa