"Buy Caviar Hong Kong" Campaign Launch by Nomad - Caviar Subscription And Delivery in HK

Nomad Caviar is on a mission to change the way the world perceives and enjoys caviar, offering high-quality yet accessible online deliveries of caviar for a new generation of aficionados. Readers can find out more about the company by visiting https://www.nomadcaviar.com.

Nomad Caviar’s farm-to-table approach ensures that only the finest quality, sustainably harvested sturgeon eggs reach its clients’ doorsteps. With a team of seasoned hospitality experts with experience in top restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels across Asia and worldwide in the company’s leadership, Nomad Caviar has made a dent in the direct-to-consumer online gourmet food market.

The company offers two highly sought-after caviar varieties for its customers to relish – the Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra. Kaluga Hybrid caviar is derived from mature hybrid sturgeon and features large eggs in varying shades of brown. A product of the union between the Huso dauricus (a cousin to Beluga) and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon from the Amur River Basin, Kaluga Hybrid caviar is cherished for its firm texture, buttery mouthfeel, and creamy scent.

The company’s Ossetra caviar originates from the mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon, native to the Caspian Sea. Sustainable aquaculture farms breed these sturgeons as an alternative to the endangered European variety. This caviar boasts a firm texture, nutty aroma, medium-sized eggs in colours from black to dark brown, and a sophisticated, robust flavour profile. Further details about the company’s Ossetra caviar can be found at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/ossetra.

Nomad Caviar offers customers various purchasing options, including two 250-gram tins, or single tins of 500 grams, 1 kg, and 1.7 kg. The smallest package, featuring two 250-gram tins of Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra caviar, is priced at HK$5,000 and HK$5,776, respectively. In addition, customers can also select from a range of gift sets complete with sake, vodka, salmon, spoons, and bowls for the ultimate caviar indulgence.

As prviously announced, the revolutionary farm-to-table caviar distribution concept pioneered by Nomad Caviar was first conceived by Jason Cohen, a veteran of Hong Kong’s hospitality industry whose previous stints include being the director of the Ce La Vi Group and the owner’s representative of The Fleming boutique hotel. After hosting several dinners for friends and acquaintances during the pandemic, Jason realised just how expensive caviar can be when purchased at retail prices.

Identifying a gap in the market, Jason sought to remove the middlemen in the procurement and distribution of caviar and redefine the way people perceive and enjoy the nutritious, luxurious treat. Soon, his efforts yielded fruit as he partnered with top-notch, eco-friendly sturgeon farms in China. Eliminating intermediaries, today, Nomad Caviar has made exquisite caviar accessible at more reasonable prices while preserving the elite quality that its discerning clientele expects. What began as Jason's passion for sharing the caviar experience with his inner circle has now expanded to cater to caviar aficionados worldwide.

Jason talks about what inspired him to start Nomad Caviar: "Caviar is often seen as an opulent treat reserved for exceptional moments. As an avid caviar enthusiast, I believe its unique, velvety texture and distinct flavour should be savoured more frequently. However, the primary barrier for caviar lovers has always been the lack of accessible options in the market. So, I embarked on a mission to create Nomad Caviar and make caviar a more budget-friendly luxury, enticing customers to indulge daily."

"We want you to savour our caviar offerings without worrying about the price tag," Jason continues. "Embrace it in every celebration, big or small, and relish the flavours that pair wonderfully with various dishes. Besides its alluring taste, caviar is also an excellent source of protein and minerals, making it a perfect addition to a health-conscious lifestyle that doesn't compromise on taste. Our amply sized, accessible tins also ensure you'll always have enough caviar to pamper yourself and entertain your guests."

Readers in Hong Kong and, now even Singapore, are urged to visit Nomad Caviar’s website to view its full range of caviar varieties, including its Kaluga Hybrid variety at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/kaluga-hybrid, along with special caviar-themed gift sets.

