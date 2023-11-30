Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to share that Dr. Jack Milton, VP Geology, and the Fireweed Team have been announced as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass (“Macpass”) Project, Yukon.



Highlights

Combined high-resolution ground gravity and LiDAR surveys with extensive mapping, detailed core logging and meticulous geological interpretation led to the discovery of Boundary West, which includes the best Zn-Pb-Ag intercepts drilled at Macpass to date.

Dr. Milton and the Fireweed team have embraced new geological concepts and have adopted technology at early-stages of development to use in mineral exploration, ranging from core scanning technologies, directional drilling, machine learning, and drones, to trials of emerging geophysical methods such as passive seismic and muon tomography surveys.

Fireweed deployed these technologies within a robust geological framework defined by traditional methods and supported by several years of boots-on-the-ground bedrock mapping, stratigraphy, paleontology, surficial mapping, and prospecting.

Continued support and collaboration with academia and the wider geoscience community to advance the understanding of sediment-hosted base metal deposits.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “Huge congratulations are in order for Jack Milton and the Fireweed team for their recognition by AME through the H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award. Jack has brought to Fireweed not just a deep understanding of geology, but also a rigorous and intellectual approach to the science of exploration. Combined with the rest of the team he has helped build, Fireweed is blessed with a dynamic, motivated and passionate group of explorationists. We are very grateful to AME for the recognition and this prestigious award.”

Dr. Jack Milton, VP Geology, stated “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of the Fireweed Metals Team. The team at Fireweed is the best that I have ever worked with, and it has called on the expertise, hard work, and collaboration of so many people to achieve the success that we have seen in the last few years. I would like to thank our whole team, management, board, and shareholders for understanding the value of doing good science, recognizing opportunity through innovation, and for supporting us to apply new or emerging concepts and technology in exploration.”

Read the full AME Award Recipients Announcement here.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals VP Geology, Jack Milton, Ph.D., P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

