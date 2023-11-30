EtherWAN Enters a Strategic Distribution Partnership with AZCO Supply, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. and STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherWAN Systems, a leading manufacturer of hardened communications solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with AZCO Supply Inc. AZCO Supply has been appointed as EtherWAN’s primary distributor in the critical infrastructure marketplace within the Northern CA, OR, WA & AK territories.



By combining both organizations’ historic focus and success within the transportation sector, both companies aim to bring unparalleled value to end users within the region. EtherWAN is confident that their partnership with AZCO Supply’s newly formed Intelligent Transportation Systems group will provide their customers with outstanding quality and exceptional customer service.

“AZCO Supply is the perfect partner for EtherWAN, since our go-to-market strategies work hand-in-hand,” says Paul Langworthy, US Sales Manager of Critical Infrastructure at EtherWAN. “Both of our visions and values have been aimed at pleasing our customers, making AZCO Supply a great fit for furthering EtherWAN’s Zero-Distance approach to customer relations.”

This partnership seeks to redefine how end users and vendors collaborate on strategic initiatives through an engagement model in which alignment with, and input from, stakeholders across the customer’s organization will be critical to the success of a project.



“AZCO is excited to partner with EtherWAN, as they add a valuable layer to our growing ITS offerings,” says Joe Hoferer, VP of the Traffic Division at AZCO. “We both share a common goal of providing the best products and highest level of service to our market – network security and speed are critical to our customers, EtherWAN allows us to offer industry-leading networking solutions to the ITS sector.”

EtherWAN Systems and AZCO Supply’s distribution agreement has been in effect since November 2023.

About AZCO Supply, Inc.

AZCO Supply is an innovative commercial and industrial distributor specializing in city infrastructure, intelligent transportation systems, dry utilities, underground solutions, and commercial lighting. They are a family owned and operated business that believes in a personal touch throughout the sales process. To best serve the marketplace, AZCO partners with leading manufacturers to supply its customers with premier materials at competitive prices. More information about AZCO Supply can be found at their website.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of hardened communications solutions for critical infrastructure. Since their foundation in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN values improving the safety and security of communities around the nation via their “Zero-Distance” approach to end-user collaboration and customer support. With over 500 custom-tailored communications solutions created for cities around the United States, EtherWAN takes pride in their ability to complete communications projects via best industry standards. Their complimentary services include US-based tech support, network audits, consulting, and on-site network training courses. EtherWAN manufactures NEMA TS2 compliant layer 2/3 switches and power supplies, in addition to enterprise level WiFi, cellular routers, and more. Visit EtherWAN’s website for more details on their transportation solutions.

http://www.etherwan.com/us