2023 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set® Available December 5

Washington, DC, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 United States Mint (Mint) Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on December 5 at noon EST. The set contains two cards of 10 coins each, one from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and the other from the United States Mint at Denver, for a total of 20 coins. Each of the two cards includes the following 2023-dated coins with uncirculated finishes, along with a certificate of authenticity:

All Five 2023 American Women Quarters™honoring:

Bessie Coleman —pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.



Edith Kanakaʻole —indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, custodian of native culture, traditions, and natural land.



Eleanor Roosevelt — a leader, reformer, first lady, author, and Chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, who was instrumental in the passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Jovita Idar —Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, community organizer, champion of education, and suffragist.



Maria Tallchief —America’s first major prima ballerina who broke barriers as a Native American ballerina.



One Native American $1 Coin featuring Maria Tallchief in balletic pose. Maria Tallchief was America’s first major prima ballerina, and she and her husband, George Balanchine, transformed American classical ballet. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief; Yvonne Chouteau; Rosella Hightower; and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today. A nod to the Five Moons is presented in the lunar motif, while the four ballerinas in the background are symbolic of both Tallchief’s American Indian ballerina contemporaries and the generations of dancers they inspired. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MARIA TALLCHIEF,” “$1,” and “AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET.”

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The 2023 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $29. Production is limited to 185,000 units. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/uncirculated-coin-set-2023-23RJ.html (product code 23RJ).

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program . Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This set is sold through the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Additional United States Mint annual coin sets are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-sets/annual-sets/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of December 5, 2023, at noon EST.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on products and services or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to the United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents.

Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins