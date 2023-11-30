Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elect Mr. Marc Boissonneault as a New Director

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” – TSXV: SALT; OTCQB: REMRF) shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders today in St. John’s. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Rick LaBelle, Patrick Laracy, Rowland Howe, Carson Noel, Fraser Edison and Marc Boissonneault.



The Company welcomes Mr. Boissonneault P.Eng. MBA to the Board. Mr. Boissonneault is an accomplished mining industry professional with extensive experience in leading major mining operations and capital projects in a global context. He has a proven track record of consistently delivering strong operating and capital project results while maintaining the highest standards of HSEC. Businesses under his responsibility were recognized for industry leading safety performance (multiple John T. Ryan Awards in Canada) and have performed to the highest standards environmentally. Over his considerable 35-year career he has overseen the operation of nine underground mines, two open pit mine complexes and five mining projects, with several being based in logistically challenged jurisdictions. Mr. Boissonneault’s career included roles with Falconbridge, Xstrata and Glencore where he was Head of Global Nickel Assets responsible for the company’s global nickel operations including a capital expenditure program of $3 billion. Mr. Boissonneault is also a director at Invest Ontario, holds an engineering degree from McMaster University and a MBA from Queen’s University. In addition, Mr. Boissonneault is a professional engineer licensed by the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

The Company also acknowledges former Director Mr. John Anderson for his contributions over the last three years and wishes him continued success in his other business endeavors including his role as Chairman of Triple Point Resources Ltd., an affiliated company, as it pursues underground storage opportunities for the Fischell’s Salt Dome project, approximately 15 kilometers south of Atlas’s Great Atlantic Salt development in western Newfoundland.

Shareholders also appointed MNP LLP Chartered Accountants as its auditor for 2023 and approved the company's amended stock option plan and a new equity incentive plan (together, the “Plans”), subject to ‎final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The aggregate number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance under Plans must not exceed 10% of the Company’s issued ‎and outstanding common shares at the date of grant or issuance of any security-based compensation under the Plans. ‎ ‎

The Equity Incentive Plan allows for the granting of restricted share units, deferred share units and performance share units to attract, retain and motivate qualified directors, employees and consultants of the Company and to reward such of those directors, employees and consultants ‎from time to time for their contributions toward the long term goals and success of the Company.

Shareholders also approved the ratification of the grant of certain preferred share units and restricted share units as set out in the 2023 ‎Management Information Circular dated November 3, 2023 and filed under Atlas Salt’s ‎profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. ‎

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt de-icing market. Based upon the results of a recent positive feasibility study for mine development, the Company is currently advancing the project towards construction and production.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO

investors@atlassalt.ca

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Adrian Sydenham

Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

