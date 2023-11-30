Ensurge Micropower ASA - Approval and publication of prospectus; commencement of subscription period in Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 18 October 2023 by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company"), regarding the successful placement of new shares, through an allocation of 122,846,875 new shares in Tranche 1 (the "Tranche 1 Shares") and an allocation of 352,153,125 new shares in Tranche 2 (the "Tranche 2 Shares"), as well as a possible subsequent repair offering raising up to NOK 12.5 million through the offering of up to 125,000,000 shares (the "Offer Shares") on similar terms as the private placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). As stated in the stock exchange announcement on 18 October 2023, the Subsequent Offering and the trading of the Tranche 2 Shares remained subject to approval of a prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.

Further reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 November 2023 approving the issuance of the Tranche 2 Shares and the Subsequent Offering.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved the prospectus, which has been prepared by the Company for the listing on Oslo Børs of the Tranche 2 Shares and the offering of the Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/. Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS.

As a result of the above, the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering starts on 1 December 2023 and expires on 15 December 2023 at 16:30 CET. For further information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus.

Advisors

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and SpareBank 1 Markets AS are acting as financial advisors and bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement (the "Managers"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

About Ensurge Micropower:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

