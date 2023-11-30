Miller Mendel, Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification for eSOPH Pre-Employment Background Investigation System

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI), provider of industry-leading pre-employment background investigation software, eSOPH, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a rigorous, independent audit process covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy and has received a clean System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II attestation report. This makes eSOPH the only known public safety pre-employment background investigation software system on the market to have completed this rigorous security audit process.



Public safety agencies nationwide value eSOPH for streamlining the pre-employment background investigation process. By achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification, MMI has demonstrated to a third-party auditing firm, MMI’s ongoing dedication and adherence to the highest security standards. Considered the gold standard for data security, SOC 2 Type II is an extensive process that ensures a company is managing data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates MMI’s continued and evolving commitment to ensure agency and applicant data is protected using the best practices, and that MMI as a company is operated in a manner our government clients can have confidence in,” said Tyler Miller, Miller Mendel’s founder, president and CEO.

SOC 2 compliance certification is essential for any company that handles sensitive customer data, but it is especially critical for service providers within the public safety space. Achieving certification confirms MMI has robust controls in place to protect its systems and data. With its SOC 2 compliance certification, MMI provides customers with confidence that their data is continually protected by the eSOPH platform and using industry accepted methods and practices.

Public safety agencies interested in reviewing MMI’s SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports or learning more about the company's security practices may contact Miller Mendel, Inc.

ABOUT SOC 2

SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents ( U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188 ) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients. For more information visit millermendel.com .



