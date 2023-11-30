Fios customers can watch live TV and their favorite streaming services in one place with Fios TV+

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fios customers are about to get a plus up in their TV viewing experience.



Today, Verizon announced the launch of Fios TV+ to all new customers who sign up for Fios video services. With Fios TV+, customers can watch live TV and more of their favorite streaming services through one device, meaning all your shows and content can be all in one place – without a traditional set top box.

“Fios TV+ is a game-changer for delivering all your favorite live TV and streaming content, all in one place, and we’re excited to bring this experience to all of our new Fios video customers at no extra cost,” said Heather McDavitt, Vice President, Consumer Products for Verizon. “We are committed to always innovating to bring the best, industry-leading experiences our customers deserve and expect from Verizon.”

With an expansive library of content, Fios TV+ integrates live Fios TV and DVR content; the full Fios Video on Demand catalog; and thousands of available apps in Google Play – all with built-in, crystal-clear 4K video capabilities. Its customizable user interface allows customers to pin favorite apps and revisit recently viewed channels on the home screen, view personalized recommendations based on watch history, and see which movies and shows can be watched for free through existing subscriptions.

The next-gen Fios TV+ remote control includes a Bluetooth connection (so no line-of-sight is needed to change the channel); voice control with built-in Google Assistant, and Find My Remote functionality that makes a lost remote beep.

Customers also can take their fun on the go with the Fios TV Mobile app, which delivers live TV on compatible devices for watch-on-the-go functionality.

“Fios TV+ is just the latest example of how we’re continuing to deliver the best experiences for our customers,” said Tom Nugent, Vice President of Consumer Sales and Service for Verizon. “With these advances in Fios technology, I’m excited for all of the ways our Fios TV customers can stream their favorite TV shows and movies like never before.”

Customers can choose to install the smartphone-sized Fios TV+ unit themselves, or schedule an installation appointment with a Fios technician. For more details about Fios TV+, check out verizon.com/fiostv.

There has never been a better time to join Verizon for both your home and mobile service. For a limited time, current Verizon mobile customers who sign up for new Fios internet can get a five-year price guarantee.¹ Already have Fios internet? You can save $10 per line per month for up to 12 lines when you switch to Verizon mobile and choose an unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband – that’s $480 in savings for a family of four. Check out our Holiday Hub to stay up to date on the latest deals throughout the holiday season.

Fios customers have access to a wide range of plans that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads starting at just $25 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans.² Select locations will have access to Fios 2 Gig plans – the fastest speeds offered by Fios – starting at $84.99 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans.³

1 Offer valid thru 1.17.24 for existing consumer postpaid mobile customers adding a new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") plan who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program. Price guarantee is void if mobile service is canceled.



2 For existing postpaid mobile customers with an unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband who then add and maintain a Fios 300 Mbps plan. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d.. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info.



3 For existing postpaid mobile customers with an unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Widebandwho then add and maintain a Fios 2 Gig plan. 2 Gig is available in select areas only. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms may apply. 2 Gigabit network connection to your home. Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 Gbps and 2.3 Gbps. Wired and wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See verizon.com/yourspeed for more info.

