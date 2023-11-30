UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 9-month period of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 9-month period of 2023.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 30 September 2023, the Company’s total assets were EUR 177,723 thousand, total equity was EUR 108,171 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 69,552 thousand.

As at 30 September 2023, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 166,219 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2022, grew by EUR 21,311 thousand or 14.70%.

During the 9-month period of 2023, shareholders' contributions amounted to EUR 6,763 thousand.

For the period January – September 2023, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 2,125 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted on an annual basis. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January – September 2023 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2023. Throughout January – September 2023, the Company incurred expenses related to portfolio development and operational activities.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Attachment