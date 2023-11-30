Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

| Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S

Hellerup, DENMARK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 30, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 142.0067,788
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

67,788
DKK 9,625,896.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-30
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 165.404,092
  DKK 167.9761,907
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

65,999
DKK 11,075,136.21
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-30
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 142.0073,001
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

73,001
DKK 10,366,142.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-30
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 167.9773,001
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

73,001
DKK 12,261,766.27
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-30
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 38 / 2023

Attachment


Attachments

2023-38-en