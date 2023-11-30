Daktronics to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), today announced that it’s CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth (19) Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 2:30pm Eastern Standard Time. There is also the opportunity to meet management at breakout sessions throughout the day.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website About Daktronics, and as part of the complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the Company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the Company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128

About NobleCon19 Investor Conferences

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For more information contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sheila Anderson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel 605-692-0200

Email investor@daktronics.com