Core Development Group launches CEO corporate newsletter

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Development Group (“Core”, “Core Development” or the “Company”), an innovative Canadian developer specializing in delivering real estate solutions and purpose-built rentals to Ontario residents, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural newsletter addressing the state of the Canadian housing market.



The Company overview, upcoming product launches - including a Canadian single-family real estate investment trust (REIT) from Avanew Inc. and commentary from CEO Corey Hawtin is available on Core Development’s website here.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate developer of unique urban projects that combine innovative architectural design with high-quality construction. Core is setting a high benchmark in contemporary living with thoughtfully designed communities, from low-rise to high-rise projects throughout the great Toronto area (GTA) and the Golden Horseshoe. With a focus on sustainable development by incorporating green technologies into its projects, Core's current portfolio consists of 3500+ units representing over $3.5 billion in development value. Core also offers a comprehensive range of development and project management services to clients and joint venture partners including Avanew Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Core Development Group. Avanew’s focus is to acquire, renovate, and develop urban and suburban residential rental assets to address the growing demand for more affordable residential living and innovative housing options throughout Canada.

