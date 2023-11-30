Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 4

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, announced today that CEO Travis Boone and CFO Scott Thanisch will be participating in NobleCon 19 Emerging Growth Equity Conference being held at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Orion Management will be presenting on December 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Following the presentation there will be a breakout session with investors as well as scheduled one-on-one meetings.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com. The presentation will also be available on Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, Noble Capital’s investor portal. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

