Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.



Net sales for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 8.9% to $216.3 million from $237.6 million in the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 28, 2023 decreased 12.5% to $593.7 million from $678.3 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 29, 2022. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $29.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 of $9.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.



At October 28, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $135.8 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million at October 29, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operating activities.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Third quarter results came in just ahead of our guidance for sales and earnings as we saw sequential improvement in the year-over-year sales comparisons from the first two quarters of 2023. Given the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we are encouraged by the strength of newer brand introductions and fashion trends that we look to capitalize upon in the important holiday season. While 2023 has certainly been difficult, the adjustments we’ve made to our merchandise assortment and our steadfast commitment to providing consumers with superior service and a highly differentiated shopping experience will continue to separate us from the competition and position Zumiez to recapture operating margin as our sales recover.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date

Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 28, 2023 decreased 4.6%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended November 29, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 28, 2023 decreased 6.0% from the comparable period in the prior year.



Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending February 3, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $275 to $281 million inclusive of the 53rd week. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 1.5% and 2.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.24 to $0.34. The Company currently intends to open 19 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 5 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.



Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 25, 2023, we operated 771 stores, including 610 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 25 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 28, 2023 % of Sales October 29, 2022 % of Sales Net sales $ 216,339 100.0 % $ 237,591 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 143,135 66.2 % 155,608 65.5 % Gross profit 73,204 33.8 % 81,983 34.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,361 33.9 % 71,544 30.1 % Operating (loss) profit (157 ) -0.1 % 10,439 4.4 % Interest income, net 948 0.4 % 428 0.1 % Other income, net (1,037 ) -0.4 % (1,256 ) -0.5 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (246 ) -0.1 % 9,611 4.0 % Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes 1,985 0.9 % 2,679 1.1 % Net (loss) income $ (2,231 ) -1.0 % $ 6,932 2.9 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.36 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.36 Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share: Basic 19,327 19,101 Diluted 19,327 19,248 Nine Months Ended October 28, 2023 % of Sales October 29, 2022 % of Sales Net sales $ 593,664 100.0 % $ 678,270 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 409,425 69.0 % 448,861 66.2 % Gross profit 184,239 31.0 % 229,409 33.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 216,243 36.3 % 213,519 31.5 % Operating (loss) profit (32,004 ) -5.3 % 15,890 2.3 % Interest income, net 2,581 0.4 % 1,279 0.2 % Other (expense) income, net (1,156 ) -0.2 % (850 ) -0.1 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (30,579 ) -5.1 % 16,319 2.4 % Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes (1,456 ) -0.2 % 6,717 1.0 % Net (loss) income $ (29,122 ) -4.9 % $ 9,602 1.4 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.51 ) $ 0.50 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.51 ) $ 0.49 Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share: Basic 19,278 19,239 Diluted 19,278 19,490





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

October 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,968 $ 81,503 $ 49,336 Marketable securities 86,857 91,986 91,776 Receivables 23,022 20,613 19,824 Inventories 175,882 134,824 177,205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,315 11,252 15,166 Total current assets 346,044 340,178 353,307 Fixed assets, net 92,925 93,746 91,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 212,984 222,240 220,420 Goodwill 55,145 56,566 52,899 Intangible assets, net 13,819 14,443 13,199 Deferred tax assets, net 10,788 8,205 6,794 Other long-term assets 11,321 12,525 11,598 Total long-term assets 396,982 407,725 396,500 Total assets $ 743,026 $ 747,903 $ 749,807 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 74,337 $ 40,379 $ 69,076 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 18,756 16,321 20,557 Operating lease liabilities 69,084 65,460 65,236 Other liabilities 19,602 23,649 20,677 Total current liabilities 181,779 145,809 175,546 Long-term operating lease liabilities 176,233 188,835 188,818 Other long-term liabilities 5,550 5,931 4,773 Total long-term liabilities 181,783 194,766 193,591 Total liabilities 363,562 340,575 369,137 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,836 shares issued and outstanding at October 28, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,490 shares issued and outstanding at October 29, 2022 194,230 188,418 186,684 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,347 ) (19,793 ) (33,285 ) Retained earnings 209,581 238,703 227,271 Total shareholders’ equity 379,464 407,328 380,670 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 743,026 $ 747,903 $ 749,807





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (29,122 ) $ 9,602 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 16,209 15,802 Noncash lease expense 51,607 50,074 Deferred taxes (3,014 ) 3,441 Stock-based compensation expense 5,108 5,249 Impairment of long-lived assets 925 372 Other 943 1,331 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,767 ) (2,317 ) Inventories (43,186 ) (52,020 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (273 ) (5,365 ) Trade accounts payable 34,270 14,570 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 2,684 (10,191 ) Income taxes payable 252 (1,790 ) Operating lease liabilities (52,656 ) (56,796 ) Other liabilities (4,902 ) (8,374 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,922 ) (36,412 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (16,210 ) (17,720 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (28,679 ) (1,914 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 34,506 80,051 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,383 ) 60,417 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 25,682 19,844 Payments on revolving credit facilities (25,682 ) (19,844 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 890 1,110 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (185 ) (499 ) Common stock repurchased — (87,860 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 705 (87,249 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,643 ) (4,978 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (34,243 ) (68,222 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,453 124,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 54,210 $ 55,830 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,686 $ 5,166 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,780 1,802

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200