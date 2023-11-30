Oportun to Present at Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference.



Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 10:00 am ET on December 6th and can be accessed live at this link.

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & events” at https://investor.oportun.com. A replay will be accessible for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2.1 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $17.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

(650) 769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com