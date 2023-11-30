GeoVax Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccine Data Presented at World Vaccine Congress





80% Survival in Nonhuman Primates Observed in a Lethal Challenge Model

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced the presentation of data from recent preclinical studies of its vaccine candidates against Marburg virus and Sudan virus.

The data were presented during the World Vaccine Congress, West Coast conference, being held in Santa Clara, CA from November 27-30, 2023. The presentation, titled “Design and evaluation of vaccines against hemorrhagic fevers using the MVA-VLP platform,” was delivered by Jason Comer, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB).

Mark Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax Chief Scientific Officer, commented, “We are highly encouraged by the results of these studies of our MARV vaccine candidate. It is also important to note that, by virtue of the MVA vector utilized in the design of this vaccine, it also provides the potential to protect against Mpox (“Monkeypox”), which is critically important in many regions of the world where MARV and other Ebola outbreaks occur.”

In this presentation, Dr. Comer discussed UTMB’s services for regulated, nonclinical studies, and he presented information about the Filoviridae family of viruses which include, among others, Ebola virus (EBOV), Sudan virus (SUDV) and Marburg virus (MARV). In his talk, Dr. Comer reviewed the preclinical efficacy studies of GeoVax’s vaccine candidates for SUDV and MARV, which were contracted to UTMB through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Preclinical Services.

Of particular interest, immunization with GeoVax’s MARV vaccine candidate (MVA-VLP-MARV) conferred 80% survival in cynomolgus macaques following a challenge with a lethal dose of MARV. Vaccination protected nonhuman primates from viremia, weight loss and death. Evaluation of immune responses following vaccination demonstrated the presence of both neutralizing antibodies and functional T cells, indicating a breadth of responses that combine for optimal protection.

The work conducted by UTMB built upon earlier studies demonstrating that guinea pigs vaccinated with MVA-VLP-MARV were 100% protected against death and disease caused by the Angola strain of MARV. The vaccine induced immune responses were characterized by MARV-specific binding and neutralizing antibodies as well as other effector functions like antibody-dependent phagocytosis. The Angola strain is the most virulent strain of MARV characterized by a fatality rate of up to 90% in humans.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.











Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: info@geovax.com paige.kelly@sternir.com sr@roberts-communications.com 678-384-7220 212-698-8699 202-779-0929










