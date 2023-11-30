American Environmental Partners Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

| Source: American Environmental Partners, Inc. American Environmental Partners, Inc.

UNITED STATES


Continues Progress on Streamlining Operations to Focus
on Core Environmental Services Business

CANONSBURG, PA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  – American Environmental Partners, Inc. (“American Environmental,” “AEPT” or “the Company”) (PINK: AEPT), a mission critical environmental services company focused on remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 21% to $6.7 million from $8.5 million from the year-ago period, primarily due to discontinued unprofitable services in the Apex industrial business lines.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $6.5 million, down 8% from $7.1 million, compared to the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to the discontinuation of services at Apex, partially offset by higher salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits.

Interest expense was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $0.08 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the rising cost of capital.

Loss from operations was $0.24 million. Net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.00 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, current assets were $14.2 million, including cash on hand of $0.5 million. Total debt outstanding was $8.1 million.

Management Commentary

“These are exciting times for American Environmental Partners,” said Brad Domitrovitsch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Environmental Partners. “We recently rebranded our company as American Environmental Partners to better reflect the services we provide to our customers and to further our strategy to expand our environmental services platform. Additionally, on October 23, we announced our plans to reverse merge into SCWorx Corp., a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol: WORX. We expect the transaction to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“The environmental services market is highly fragmented with many attractive acquisition targets and growing demand driven by a compelling regulatory environment, both of which are contributing to our opportunities to grow. Gaining access to the public capital markets via the Nasdaq Stock Market should allow us to capitalize on the huge opportunity we see in our market today.

“We believe to be well positioned for sustained growth given our strong market presence in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. Tighter environmental regulations at the federal, state and local levels and growing interest in sustainability are driving demand for our environmental services. Furthermore, AEPT meets significant regulatory standards for permitting, which has created high barriers to entry for new market participants.

“Looking to the future, we remain focused on executing our strategy by integrating recent acquisitions and streamlining our business to concentrate exclusively on environmental solutions, which deliver high levels of recurring revenues while reducing costs to deliver sustained profitable growth.”

About American Environmental Partners, Inc.

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (PINK: AEPT) provides mission critical environmental solutions to the energy and infrastructure sectors primarily in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Our services include remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies. We create shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of environmental services businesses.

For additional information, visit: American Environmental Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:
Julie Kegley
John Wilfong
Financial Profiles, Inc.
AEPT@finprofiles.com

American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Current Assets   
Cash$510,220  $651,194 
Accounts receivable – Environmental services 4,498,217   5,459,330 
Accounts receivable – Other -   423,464 
Inventory 82,496   82,496 
Prepaids and other (1,896,187)  48,138 
Total Current Assets 3,194,746   6,664,622 
Operating lease – right-of-use asset 1,609,545   1,609,545 
Property and equipment – net 2,460,577   2,919,562 
Goodwill 6,936,331   6,945,653 
Other Assets 111,838   12,331 
Total Assets$14,313,037  $18,151,713 
    
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,331,639  $4,898,180 
Notes payable 2,650,665   3,981,061 
Operating lease liability 848,075   848,075 
Other Current Liabilities -   (3,379)
Total Current Liabilities 9,830,379   9,723,937 
Long Term Liabilities   
Notes payable 3,740,791   5,216,036 
Operating lease liability 822,490   822,490 
Total Long-Term Liabilities 4,563,281   6,038,526 
Total Liabilities 14,393,660   15,762,463 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, Class A, $0.001 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized 377,288

   243,228

 
377,288,277 and 243,228,277 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 
Additional paid-in capital 72,412,252   60,964,413 
Accumulated deficit (72,870,163)  (58,818,391)
Total Stockholders' Equity (80,623)  2,389,250 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$14,313,037  $18,151,713 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
        
 For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues       
Oil and natural gas$              -  $972,364  $             -  $    1,882,607 
Environmental Services 6,719,583   7,551,295   19,091,684   13,683,599 
Other -   -   -   - 
Total Revenues 6,719,583   8,523,659   19,091,684   15,566,206 
Cost and expenses       
General and administrative expenses 6,515,691   7,077,613   18,658,347   14,211,675 
Lease operating expenses 320,902   258,359   919,091   525,282 
Royalties -   116,894   -   204,654 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 122,372   118,682   374,674   634,440 
Total costs and expenses 6,958,965   7,571,548   19,952,112   15,576,051 
Income (Loss) from operations (239,382)  952,111   (860,428)  (9,845)
Other income (expense)       
Interest expense (601,786)  (82,841)  (1,744,960)  (241,161)
Amortization of debt discount -   -   -   - 
Stock Issuance and Option expense (1,249,930)  -   (11,581,899)  (321,448)
Other income (loss) 7,061   20,579   135,260   (117,057)
Total other income (expense) - net (1,844,655)  (62,262)  (13,191,599)  (679,666)
Net Income (Loss)$(2,08,037) $889,849  $(14,052,027) $(689,511)
Loss per share – basic and diluted$-  $-  $(0.04) $- 
Weighted average number of shares – basic and diluted 377,288,277           278,663,200         377,288,277          278,663,200 
        
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and the Year Ended December 31, 2022
          
 Common Stock – Class A      
 Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Shareholders’ Equity
December 31, 2022243,228,277   $243,228   $   60,964,413  $ (58,818,391) $ 2,981,665  
Stock issued ($0.061/share)134,500,000   134,500   8,070,000  -   8,204,500 
Stock options granted in 1st Qtr. 2023-   -   1,362,908  -   1,362,908 
Stock canceled in 1st Qtr. 2023(440,000)  (440)  -  -   (440)
Net loss – 1st Qtr. 2023-   -   -  (11,303,998)  (11,303,998)
March 31, 2023377,288,277   $377,288   $    70,397,321  $ (70,122,389) $ 1,244,635  
Stock options granted in 2nd Qtr. 2023-   -   765,001  -   765,001 
Stock canceled in 2nd Qtr. 2023-   -   -  -   - 
Net loss – 2nd Qtr. 2023-   -   -  (663,737)  (663,737)
          
June 30, 2023377,288,277   $377,288   $ 71,162,322  $ (70,786,126) $   1,345,899  
Stock options granted in 3rd Qtr. 2023-   -   1,249,930  -   1,249,930 
Net loss – 3rd Qtr. 2023-   -   -  (2,084,037)  (2,084,037)
          
September 30, 2023377,288,277   $377,288   $ 72,412,252  $ (72,870,163) $ (80,623)
                
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


American Energy Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
    
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022 
Operating activities   
Net (loss)$(14,052,027) $(689,511)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations   
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 374,674   634,440 
Stock issued for services 8,204,500   - 
Stock options issued for services 3,377,399   321,448 
Changes in Goodwill -   - 
Accounts receivable - oil and natural gas -   968,578 
Accounts receivable – environmental services 1,384,577   (4,046,510)
Prepaids and other (5,307)  (514,479)
Increase (decrease) in   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,038,699   2,278,780 
Operating lease liability -   698 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,322,515   (1,046,556)
Investing activities   
Cash acquired in acquisition of AMS -   348,871 
Stock issued for acquisitions -   2,169,303 
Acquisition of property and equipment 11,756   (7,367,191)
Net cash provided by investing activities 11,756   (4,849,017)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from issuance of debt -   5,777,116 
Repayments on notes payable (1,475,245)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,475,245)  5,777,116 
Net increase (decrease) in cash (140,974)  (118,457)
Cash – beginning of period 651,194   1,020,432 
Cash – end of period$510,220  $901,975 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information   
Cash paid for interest$1,744,960  $241,161 
Cash paid for income tax$-  $- 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities   
Stock issued upon exercise of stock options$-  $- 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements