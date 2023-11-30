Get Certified in Tattoo Removal at New Look Laser College in 2024

Dallas, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Laser College, Astanza’s training division, has published the complete 2024 tattoo removal training course schedule. New Look Laser College (NLLC) is a two-day training program designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and certifications necessary to thrive in the growing field of laser tattoo removal and beyond. New Look Laser College has become the industry leader in comprehensive laser tattoo removal training since its inception in 2007, training thousands of students across the world.



Attendees can expect a fully immersive experience at New Look Laser College. A high-level overview of topics covered during the course include: laser physics, laser safety, the science of laser tattoo removal and how advanced aesthetic lasers function, clinical operations and best practices. A unique aspect of New Look Laser College includes the business side of the tattoo removal industry.



Those who attend New Look Laser College will also gain key insight from our experts into the best business marketing strategies specific to the tattoo removal and aesthetic laser industry. Tattoo removal business and marketing topics covered include valuable resources to optimize operations, tailored promotional campaigns, and a guide to learn how to increase client satisfaction and fill up appointment books. Graduates of New Look Laser College will leave the course feeling confident and prepared to provide exceptional tattoo removal services and run a successful laser business.



2024 New Look Laser College Tattoo Removal Training Course Schedule



We are thrilled to present our course schedule for 2024. Here are the dates and locations for our upcoming courses:





Upon successful completion of the course, students will earn three certifications:

Certified Laser Specialist (CLS)

Laser Safety Officer (LSO)

Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Practitioner (ALTR)



Learn more about New Look Laser College, Astanza’s training division, and how to register for laser tattoo removal training and certification courses in 2024 by viewing the website. Ready to start an aesthetic laser business? Contact Astanza today! One of our award-winning team members is here to guide you every step of the way throughout the lifetime of your laser business journey.



About Astanza Laser



Astanza Laser is the provider of advanced aesthetic laser devices and helps people start and expand successful laser businesses. Astanza’s product line consists of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser technology for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other related cosmetic procedures. Our lasers include the Trinity, Duality Signature, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarProYELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience, which consists of our 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and Business Builder System. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way; providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business strategies. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading aesthetic industry organizations, including Aesthetic Everything and MyFaceMyBody. Astanza is also certified as a Great Place to Work™, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM. Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with clients practicing throughout North America and Europe. Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364 - 9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.