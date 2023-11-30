Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Announces Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., (TSXV: SHL) (“Spruce” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on November 30, 2023 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved all matters of business as presented to the shareholders in the management information circular dated October 20, 2023 (the “Circular”), except a special resolution approving the name change of the Company, and a special resolution authorizing the board to increase its size by up to one third between shareholder meetings. The following individuals were re-elected to the board of directors of the Company, being the same individuals as set out in the Circular: Stephen Balch, J. Birks Bovaird, H. Vance White and Michael Dehn. The Company is pleased to see continued shareholder support and confidence in the current management team, and thanks all shareholders who participated in the Meeting.



Contacts:

Steve Balch, President & CEO

Phone: 905.407.9586

Email: steve@beci.ca

Cautionary Statement:

