Interim Report January – September 2023

Third quarter 2023 (compared to third quarter 2022)

Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 8 (24)

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 67% (35%)

Operating profit increased to MSEK 128 (-14)

Net income for the period turned to profit of MSEK 122 (-4)

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.45 (-0.05)





January – September 2023 (compared to January – September 2022)

Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 30 (61)

Gross margin for the period increased to 66% (63%)

Operating profits increased to MSEK 98 (-37)

Net income became positive at MSEK 99 (-9)

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.42 (-0.17)





The report for January – September 2023 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 November 2023 at 23:59 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

